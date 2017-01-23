Not a transfer window has gone by in recent years without Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho being linked with a move to Barcelona.

The Brazilian has developed into a world-class midfielder since arriving at Anfield in 2013 and, typically, Europe's big boys have come calling.

He's been fantastic this season, too, having formed a dangerous attacking quartet with Roberto Firmino, Adam Lallana and summer signing Sadio Mane.

Coutinho's five goals and five assists in the Premier League have spearheaded Liverpool's title charge, though the weekend's defeat to Swansea City has dented their chances.

What's certain is Liverpool need Champions League football to ensure Coutinho stays this summer, especially with Barcelona and Brazil legend Rivaldo recently insisting a move could happen.

He told Sky Sports: "In my opinion, he's a great player and a player who knows Neymar well. I think they are both friends - players who stand out.

"I think that this transfer might happen because Barcelona is always going to attract the best, isn't it?

"He is one of the players who stands out and I believe that this transfer - if he goes to Barcelona - would be a good thing for Barcelona for sure.

"He is a player who would definitely help Barcelona. Of course, Barcelona is a big club, but with a player like him, it would definitely be a big help."

Jurgen Klopp might face a battle to keep Coutinho on Merseyside when the summer transfer window opens, with Barcelona expected to launch a big-money bid.

But according to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, Liverpool fans needn't worry about Rivaldo's words, nor rumours suggesting Coutinho will leave at the end of the season.

To the contrary, he's convinced neither Barcelona or Real Madrid are that interested in the 24-year-old attacking midfielder.

Asked if Rivaldo's claim holds any weight, he said: "I don't think so. There has been no real interest from Barcelona for the Liverpool forward.

"I know Rivaldo has spoken about it but it doesn't make sense because they see him as a forward and the front three will be the front three next season."

Balague has a mixed reputation when it comes to transfer speculation but on this occasion, it's hard to argue with his reasoning.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar are currently Barcelona's first-choice attacking three and there's very little chance of them leaving this summer.

So where would Coutinho play? Perhaps in the Catalan side's midfield three, but even then he would have Andres Iniesta to contend with, not that he's suited to the role.

