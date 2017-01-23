Watch: Atlanta Falcons corner turns in Oscar-worthy flop on Aaron Rodgers

In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Robert Alford.

Watch: Falcons defender turns in one of the year's most ridiculous flops

Flopping has long been a part of soccer and has even made its way into the NBA in recent years.

It's not usually associated with the NFL, but don't tell that to Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford, who decided to give it a go during Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

Late in the Falcons' 44-21 blowout victory over the Green Bay Packers, Alford pushed quarterback Aaron Rodgers out of bounds following a long run, drawing a facemask penalty against the star Packer in the process.

As Rodgers tried to make his way back to the huddle, he bumped into Alford, who, as you can see in the video below, decided to try to make it look like the hardest shove he's ever received:

Fortunately for Rodgers and the Packers, the refs saw through Alford's act and didn't award the Falcons any additional penalty yardage.

Alford's act did come just in time for consideration for this year's Oscars, though, so we'll have to wait and see if he gets the nod as this year's best supporting actor.

In the NBA, Alford would probably receive a fine for his obvious flop, but there are no such rules in the NFL - mostly because things like this hardly ever happen.

With Sunday's lopsided victory, Alford and his acting skills advanced to Super Bowl LI, where they'll take on Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. The Patriots advanced to the big game with a big win of their own, thrashing the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17.

It's set to be Atlanta's second-ever Super Bowl appearance, and the Falcons will be looking for their first-ever title.

