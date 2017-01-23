21-year-old Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 22.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

However, that wasn’t impressive enough for the Minnesota Timberwolves big man to earn a spot on the Western Conference All-Star starting five.

It’s tough to wrap your head around that, even when factoring in Minnesota’s 16-28 record.

Towns is already one of the game’s top frontcourt players and proves it on a night-in, night-out basis and is arguably the NBA’s top young player.

In Sunday’s 111-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets, Towns posted 32 points along with 12 rebounds, seven assists, four blocks and a steal over 40 minutes, which was a bit of a statement after being snubbed.

To no one’s surprise, Towns is just one of two players in NBA history who is averaging numbers like that to not make one of the All-Star game’s starting lineups. But, he’s in good company.

Anytime a player’s name comes up alongside Kareem, it’s usually for a positive reason.

In Sunday’s performance, he also became just the second player in Timberwolves history to post such a diverse and dominating stat line.

Similarly to being mentioned with Kareem, anytime a player’s name comes up alongside Kevin Garnett, it’s usually also for a positive reason.

The East and West All-Star reserves will be announced Thursday and are chosen by NBA head coaches.

Therefore, it appears as though Towns will be selected, barring something crazy happening, but it’s a shame that he’s coming off the bench.

While Anthony Davis, who earned a spot in the starting five, is having a great season, he’s missed some time due to injury and his team is also struggling mightily. Towns is not only consistently playing 40-plus minutes per night, but he’s also changing the entire future of the game with his diverse and evolving skill set.