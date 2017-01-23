How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Danilo Pereira.

The Portuguese midfielder Man United and Arsenal both want to sign

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

This isn't the first time Manchester United and Arsenal have been embroiled in a 'transfer battle' and it won't be the last, but according to reports in Portuguese publication Diario de Noticias, they're at it again.

The Premier League big guns are allegedly both interested in Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira, and will lock horns over a move his signature at the end of the season.

Now halfway through the season, and with just nine days of the January window remaining, both clubs will have a good idea of what their squads require for the long term, meaning that there won't be any move for the player this month.

Article continues below

According to the report, scouts of the respective clubs were in Iberia over the weekend to watch him during Porto's 4-2 win over Rio Ave.

Scouts from Manchester City were also said to be watching as Porto moved within four points of league leaders Benfica.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Atlanta Falcons corner turns in Oscar-worthy flop on Aaron Rodgers

Watch: Atlanta Falcons corner turns in Oscar-worthy flop on Aaron Rodgers

Seattle Seahawks may lose draft pick for bizarre reason

Seattle Seahawks may lose draft pick for bizarre reason

Watch: Ric Flair brilliantly motivated Atlanta Falcons before NFC Championship game

Watch: Ric Flair brilliantly motivated Atlanta Falcons before NFC Championship game

Watch: The Miz perfectly trolled Daniel Bryan at WWE live event

Watch: The Miz perfectly trolled Daniel Bryan at WWE live event

The one thing about Wayne Rooney that Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn't understand

The one thing about Wayne Rooney that Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn't understand

Watch: Lionel Messi produced one of the best individual performances of the season vs Eibar

Watch: Lionel Messi produced one of the best individual performances of the season vs Eibar

It is said that the 25-year-old is still contracted to Porto until 2020, though he does have a hefty £34.5m release clause installed in his deal.

And the scouts can't have failed to be impressed by what they saw. The 17-cap Portugal international bagged a goal to help his side recover from a 2-1 deficit to collect all three points and keep the pressure on their title rivals.

But it wasn't only his goalscoring prowess that would have caught the eye as the midfielder possesses a frightening turn of pace to help his side defend, too.

With the score locked at 2-2, the midfielder tracked back (through the middle of the screen) to help out his defence and display a great understanding of positioning to collect the ball and alleviate the danger from his own area as Rio Ave broke away.

Whether any of the Premier League clubs will make a move for him this summer remains to be seen, but judging on the evidence they will no doubt hold an interest in his services.

Both should be in the market for new central midfielders over the summer, and Danilo appears to have the necessary ingredients to make it in the English top flight.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Portugal National Football Team
Wayne Rooney
UEFA Champions League
Football
Premier League
Arsenal
Manchester United

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again