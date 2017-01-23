This isn't the first time Manchester United and Arsenal have been embroiled in a 'transfer battle' and it won't be the last, but according to reports in Portuguese publication Diario de Noticias, they're at it again.

The Premier League big guns are allegedly both interested in Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira, and will lock horns over a move his signature at the end of the season.

Now halfway through the season, and with just nine days of the January window remaining, both clubs will have a good idea of what their squads require for the long term, meaning that there won't be any move for the player this month.

According to the report, scouts of the respective clubs were in Iberia over the weekend to watch him during Porto's 4-2 win over Rio Ave.

Scouts from Manchester City were also said to be watching as Porto moved within four points of league leaders Benfica.

It is said that the 25-year-old is still contracted to Porto until 2020, though he does have a hefty £34.5m release clause installed in his deal.

And the scouts can't have failed to be impressed by what they saw. The 17-cap Portugal international bagged a goal to help his side recover from a 2-1 deficit to collect all three points and keep the pressure on their title rivals.

But it wasn't only his goalscoring prowess that would have caught the eye as the midfielder possesses a frightening turn of pace to help his side defend, too.

With the score locked at 2-2, the midfielder tracked back (through the middle of the screen) to help out his defence and display a great understanding of positioning to collect the ball and alleviate the danger from his own area as Rio Ave broke away.

Whether any of the Premier League clubs will make a move for him this summer remains to be seen, but judging on the evidence they will no doubt hold an interest in his services.

Both should be in the market for new central midfielders over the summer, and Danilo appears to have the necessary ingredients to make it in the English top flight.

