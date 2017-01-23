It’s been a rough month for Kyle Lowry as he wasn’t named an All-Star starter despite his Toronto Raptors being second in the Eastern Conference.

That week got even worse as he got tossed in the Raps 115-103 loss to the Phoenix Suns after 37 minutes of frustration for the point guard.

He posted 15 points on 5-17 shooting while adding six assists, four rebounds and a steal. Those numbers aren’t so bad, but The North needs both members of their dynamite backcourt to be firing on all cylinders to reach peak offensive potency.

Lowry had already picked up a technical foul earlier in the fourth quarter before he was ejected for flagrantly fouling Brandon Knight (at 1:35 seconds in the video above).

By far, Sunday proved to be his second worst performance from beyond the arc this season as he missed all but one of his nine three-point attempts.

The point guard will not get a break as the next game at home is against the San Antonio Spurs who are coming off a great win in Cleveland and hounded Lowry into a 0-7 three-pointer effort earlier in the month.

For Toronto, they are going to have to get their floor general back on track so that they can keep pace or even gain on the Cavs lead in the East.

Having these particular struggles from the field can’t be good for their hope of claiming the Eastern Conference crown and the coaches still are forming their opinions about All-Star reserves.

A great performance against the Spurs could help seal the deal for Lowry.