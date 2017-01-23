Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Kyle Lowry.

Watch: Kyle Lowry gets ejected after foolish incident against Phoenix Suns

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It’s been a rough month for Kyle Lowry as he wasn’t named an All-Star starter despite his Toronto Raptors being second in the Eastern Conference.

That week got even worse as he got tossed in the Raps 115-103 loss to the Phoenix Suns after 37 minutes of frustration for the point guard.

He posted 15 points on 5-17 shooting while adding six assists, four rebounds and a steal. Those numbers aren’t so bad, but The North needs both members of their dynamite backcourt to be firing on all cylinders to reach peak offensive potency.

Lowry had already picked up a technical foul earlier in the fourth quarter before he was ejected for flagrantly fouling Brandon Knight (at 1:35 seconds in the video above).

By far, Sunday proved to be his second worst performance from beyond the arc this season as he missed all but one of his nine three-point attempts.

The point guard will not get a break as the next game at home is against the San Antonio Spurs who are coming off a great win in Cleveland and hounded Lowry into a 0-7 three-pointer effort earlier in the month.

Toronto Raptors v Washington Wizards

For Toronto, they are going to have to get their floor general back on track so that they can keep pace or even gain on the Cavs lead in the East.

Having these particular struggles from the field can’t be good for their hope of claiming the Eastern Conference crown and the coaches still are forming their opinions about All-Star reserves.

A great performance against the Spurs could help seal the deal for Lowry.

Topics:
Phoenix Suns
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
Toronto Raptors
Kyle Lowry
DeMar DeRozan

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again