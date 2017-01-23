So far in 2017, the fighting world has been abuzz about the possibility of UFC star Conor McGregor facing off against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match.

The two fighters have taken several shots at each other through social media, but it seems as though a potential matchup is still far from being finalized.

However, that didn't stop John Kavanagh, McGregor's coach, from fanning the budding rivalry's flames a bit on Sunday.

Article continues below

According to the Daily Star, Kavanagh said preparing for a boxing match would actually be like a mini-vacation for McGregor:

"To be honest, Ireland has a great boxing tradition and we have a great relationship with some of the pro boxing gyms in Ireland," Kavanagh told Starsport. "In mixed martial arts you're trying to work on seven or eight different skill sets. Whereas in boxing, it's one...it's just boxing. "It'd almost be like a break to only have to work on one and not work on everything."

To be fair, yes, boxers only have to work on boxing, but they're so technically sound in that one aspect of fighting that it would be tough for McGregor to get on that level.

Article continues below

And, of all the top technicians in boxing, Mayweather is leaps and bounds above everyone else. He's a master at dodging the big punches and doing just enough to earn a victory.

There's been enough talking from both sides about this matchup. If the two fighters really want to settle the "Who's the best?" debate, they need to put on their gloves and let their fighting do the talking.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms