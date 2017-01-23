Twitter reacts hilariously to Tom Brady's warming coat

Tom Brady sported a rather gigantic warming coat during Sunday's AFC championship game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As the temperatures reached a chilling 40 degrees in Boston, it was understandable that the New England Patriots quarter-back wanted to escape the cold.

However, his winter attire did not go unnoticed with Twitter going into a meltdown with hilarious reactions after witnessing the 39-year-old's choice of clothing.

With Brady being a usual target for viewers and critics alike, the internet could not let this opportunity to have a dig at the player go.

The Patriots move to the Super Bowl where they will face the Atlanta Falcons after the team from Georgia overcame the Green Bay Packers in a 44-21 win at home.

Following a disappointing performance against the Houston Texans, Brady and co. saw out their game against the Steelers rather comfortably as the 39-year-old enjoyed a great game himself.

Brady's tremendous showing allowed Chris Hogan and Julian Edelman to thrive during the game with the Pats winning by 36-17.

The veteran quarter-back was well protected during the game as the team's attack looked sharp backed by a solid defence.

Check out the reaction to Brady's massive jacket below...

