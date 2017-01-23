How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

rooney scholes 2007.

Paul Scholes and Wayne Rooney stat emerges that will shock Man Utd fans

Back in August, ahead of his Manchester United testimonial, Wayne Rooney was asked which current or former teammates he rates as the best footballers he’s played with during his illustrious career.

The English forward shocked nobody by admitting two players stood out above the rest: Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Scholes.

So many former United players who spent time at Old Trafford during the 1990s and 2000s have picked out Scholes, a player universally respected amongst his peers, as the most talented footballer they played with.

"Paul Scholes is one of the best midfielders of all time,” Rooney told United’s official website, per Sky Sports.

“His passing, vision and the way he controlled the tempo of games was incredible.”

Remember this assist from Scholes for Rooney?

Rooney and Scholes played hundreds of matches together, but how many assists do you think the latter provided for the former?

Many United fans will remember this wonderful scooped pass from Scholes to Rooney against AC Milan in the Champions League back in 2007.

There's a reason why you can't remember any others

But if you can’t remember any other Scholes assists for Rooney, fear not: there’s a reason for that.

A statistic has emerged that will come as a genuine shock to Man Utd fans.

Steve Bartram, who works for United’s official website as their features editor, informed Gary Neville on Twitter that he’d assisted six of Rooney’s 250 goals.

Incredibly, that’s four more assists than Michael Carrick and FIVE more than Scholes.

Yep, bizarre as it may sound, Scholes only assisted one of Rooney’s 250 goals for United.

Extraordinary.

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Premier League

So, who has provided the most assists for Rooney?

In case you were wondering, the player who has provided the most assists for Rooney at United is… Ryan Giggs.

Manchester United v Real Sociedad de Futbol - UEFA Champions League

The Welshman set up 18 goals for Rooney, who surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton as the Red Devils’ all-time leading goalscorer with that dramatic late free-kick against Stoke City on Saturday afternoon.

