Isaiah Thomas was taken with the last pick of the 2011 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.

While he was a standout point guard for the University of Washington, pro scouts were worried about one thing and one thing only: his size.

After all, Thomas is officially listed at 5’9” and 185 pounds.

After playing the first three seasons of his career with the Kings, something became very evident: the dude can score.

Despite scoring 20.3 points per game in the 2013-2014 season, the Kings shipped him off to the Phoenix Suns, where he played 46 games in 2014-2015 before being traded to the Celtics midway through that season.

Since coming to Boston, the diminutive 27-year-old has become one of the best scorers in the entire NBA. After putting up 22.2 points per game over 82 games last year, he currently ranks second in the league in scoring with 29.0 points per contest this year.

As a result, he’s on the verge of becoming an All-Star and is receiving a lot of attention.

But, one photo that recently surfaced from his past shows exactly how much no one cared about him on the night he was drafted. Check it out below.

A whopping one person interviewed him after he was drafted.

One.

Thomas recently explained to ESPN’s SportsCenter how he’s been counted out for his entire life based on his height.

To everyone out there with a dream: make Thomas your role model. He shows that no matter what your size is, no matter what circumstance you’re in, that you can make something of yourself, even when the cards are stacked against you.