Johanna Konta sets up Serena Williams clash at Australian Open

Johanna Konta continued her fine form in the on-going Australian Open to defeat Russian Ekaterina Makarova, setting up a quarter-final clash against Serena Williams.

The ninth-seeded Brit eased passed her opponent 6-1 6-4 without dropping a set.

Having reached her first Grand Slam semi-final last year in the same competition, the 25-year-old will be looking to achieve the same feat against 2015 winner Williams.

The American veteran saw off Czech Barbora Strycova in a tricky encounter, winning the game 7-5 6-4.

Konta spoke about the prospect of facing Williams: "Believe it or not that's an incredible experience for me.

"She's one of the few players still playing who I watched growing up. As a young girl wanting to be a professional tennis player, it's an incredible honour and I can't wait to play on court with her.

"Once out on court, against anyone, anyone is out there to compete. Hopefully I'll come off as the winner.

"In terms of enjoying the opportunity and the competition, I will cherish every minute out there."

Konta entered the Australian Open on the back of a second WTA title win in Sydney, the city in which she was born.

The win over Makarova, in three hours, made it nine wins and 18 sets in a row.

Having beaten the Russian at the same stage of the tournament last year, the British player has now established herself as one of the major Grand Slam contenders.

She was fast out of her tracks and raced through the first set with some aggressive hitting leaving her opponent with little to play for.

Despite suffering a setback during the second set with Makarova going 4-1 up, Konta stormed back into the game winning five games in a row.

"I think I came out definitely playing at a higher level than she did but she really put herself back into that match and made it difficult for me," Konta commented on her win.

"The way she pulled away in the second set, I don't feel like I did much wrong, she started playing some incredible tennis."

Williams found it tough against her Czech opponent, having fallen a break of serve down on three occasions during the first set, but managed to fight back taking the set 7-5.

The 35-year-old said: "She's a really smart player - she can do pretty much everything.

"It was a really good match for me and I'm glad I came through it.

"It's good to know I have a plan B or option two. I wasn't serving my greatest but she was also putting a lot of returns in there."

