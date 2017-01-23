Regardless of what fans may think of Ryback today, there’s no denying that WWE perhaps missed out on huge opportunities to make him WWE Champion at one point in his career.

Right now, it does seem like that would have been a mistake, considering his run didn’t go according to plan before leaving the company last year.

GREATEST MOMENT

However, there’s no telling what might have happened if he did win the biggest prize in the company when the fans were completely behind him.

Although, The Big Guy has enjoyed some success in the company.

He had some notable feuds with the likes of CM Punk and John Cena, and also captured the Intercontinental Championship – so it wasn’t a total fail.

You’d assume that he might have picked on of the televised high points as his best moment as a WWE star.

But it comes as no real surprise that he’s selected the day he left the company as his great moment of his career - aiming another not-so-subtle dig at the company.

When asked the question on Ring Rust Radio, he answered: “Walking away from WWE.

“By far, it was the greatest day of my career.

LEAVING THE WWE

“The fact I had the courage and by no means, it wasn’t an easy decision because it was going on in my head for over two years.

“It was such a proud moment for me to know that walking away and walking away from the amount of money I left to be free.

“I equate it to The Shawshank Redemption, that I was finally released.

“I did it on my own terms and conditions.”

It’s clear that it’s the latest in a long line of shots aimed at the WWE, but based on the backlash from fans on those rants, it doesn’t seem like the fans miss him that much.

Plus, The Shawshank Redemption is considered one of the greatest movies of all time; Ryback on the other hand...

What do you think was Ryback’s biggest moment as a WWE superstar? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

