Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Dwyane Wade.

See: Dwyane Wade's expert response to reporter spelling his name wrong

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Dwyane Wade has been around the NBA in some capacity for almost 14 years now and there are still people in the media who can’t even get his name right.

His name’s rather strange spelling can catch most casual fans off-guard, but reporters who have been covering the league usually catch on pretty quick to the quirks of names around the NBA.

Saturday’s contest between the Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings came down to a controversial call that Wade received the benefit of the doubt on.

He went up for a dunk to give his team the lead and missed badly. DeMarcus Cousins was in the general vicinity and got assessed with a personal foul even though it looked like he barely touched the shooting guard at best.

Frank Isola of the New York Daily News sent out a tweet that was critical of the refs and how the three-time champion’s reputation might have saved his team in that crucial moment.

Wade fired back on Twitter when he saw the news and first corrected the reporter on how to spell his name correctly and then just kind of alluded to the fact that sometimes you are just on the wrong side of things.

Sometimes those huge calls go in your favor and sometimes they don’t, but the former Miami Heat has been around long enough to see both sides of that struggle.

There are always going to be weird moments with the refs, but you have to let it go and get ready for the next one.

Topics:
Dwyane Wade
Miami Heat
Southeast Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Central Division
Chicago Bulls
Jimmy Butler

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again