Gregg Popovich reveals what he really thinks of Donald Trump

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has never been a keen admirer of Donald Trump who was recently elected as the 45th President of the United States.

He reiterated his stance about Trump’s volatile personality which can be dangerous in the longer term.

Following the victory last November, where Trump was elected as the new president defeating Hillary Clinton, Popovich admitted that he was deeply saddened by the outcome.

The five-time NBA champion confessed that till date his views regarding the American businessman has not changed.

Speaking ahead of Spurs’ game against Cleveland Cavaliers, the head coach devoted most of the allotted time to the subject of Trump, alongside praising the women’s marches of last weekend, which he believes would encourage others to come forward as well in future.

The Guardian quoted him saying: “The march today was great. That message is important, and it could have been a whole lot of groups marching. And somebody said on TV, ‘What’s their message?’ Well, their message is obvious.

“That our president comes in with the lowest rating of anybody who ever came into the office. And there’s a majority of people out there, since Hillary [Clinton] won the popular vote, that don’t buy his act. And I just wish that he was more – had the ability to be more – mature enough to do something that really is inclusive rather than just talking and saying, ‘I’m going to include everybody.’

Popovich is of the opinion that during his inauguration Trump could have taken a different route, spoken to the concerned groups but he did otherwise.

“He could talk to the groups that he disrespected and maligned during the primary and really make somebody believe it. But so far, we’ve got to a point where you really can’t believe anything that comes out of his mouth. You really can’t.”

The 67-year-old served five years of active duty in the US Air Force, later returned to Air Force Academy as an assistant coach in 1973.

The veteran was keen in joining central intelligence before committing his future to basketball and it was the new president’s appearance at the memorial for CIA officers that caught his attention.

He was highly critical of the speech delivered by Trump, who was more focused on himself than honouring the civilian intelligence service of the federal government.

Popovich added: “With the CIA today, instead of honouring the 117 people behind him where he was speaking, he talked about the size of the crowd, [at his inauguration].

“That’s worrisome. That’s worrisome. I’d just feel better if somebody was in that position that showed the maturity and psychological and emotional level of somebody that was his age. It’s dangerous, and it doesn’t do us any good."

Although he hopes that the politician does a commendable job, recent developments are hardly proof of that becoming a reality.

“I hope he does a great job, but there’s a difference between respecting the office of the presidency and who occupies it. And that respect has to be earned. But it’s hard to be respectful of someone when we all have kids, and we’re watching him be misogynistic and xenophobic and racist and make fun of handicapped people.”

Popovich’s outspokenness has always been a distinct characteristic of his personality and his voicing against Trump was of the same nature.

“When the media reports what he says, I’m not sure why he can get angry about that,”

“It does boggle the mind how somebody can be so thin-skinned. It’s all obvious: it’s about him. If anything affects him, if it’s Saturday Night Live or Hamilton or she got 3m more votes than you. ‘They’re illegal.’

“It doesn’t matter what it is, there’s a pattern there. And that’s dangerous. I’d like to have someone with gravitas, but he got there through the electoral college, which is part of our system, and I hope he does some good things.”

He refers to an incident where a young women gave her views on how Trump could have reassured the people of USA, yet, he could not as he is an outright bully, according to Popovich.

“There was a young lady on today who said, ‘I just wished he had gone up there and said something like, ‘And I know I said certain things ...’ or, you know, ‘I would really like to bring the people who don’t feel ...’ or, ‘I know some of you are scared.’ But he can’t do that because bullies don’t do that. That’s why.”

The criticism has not been limited to NBA only, as the Dallas Stars of NHL took a sly dig at Trump by claiming a crowd of 1.5million attended the game against the Washington Capitals.

Popovich also found support from Steve Kerr, the coach of the Golden State Warriors in their title winning campaign in 2015, who deemed the election results as a blow for ‘respect and dignity’.