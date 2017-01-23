On Saturday night at Bellator 170, Tito Ortiz ended his legendary career in a controversial way, holding onto his winning choke of Chael Sonnen until the referee forced him off his defeated opponent.

That set the Twitter world abuzz, but Ortiz was unapologetic, saying he was mad at Sonnen for personal comments in the buildup to the fight.

In fact, on Monday morning, Ortiz took it a step further and demanded that Sonnen issue a public apology for those comments.

According to MMAFighting.com, Ortiz said the only way to calm the tension between the two talented fighters if for Sonnen to apologize for his comments on the record:

“I didn’t say anything after the fight. He came to my dressing room and said, ‘Good fight, it was an honor, da da da’ and I go, ‘You’ve got to apologize to me in public.’ So we’re gonna see if he has enough balls to apologize to me in public.”

It remains to be seen if Ortiz will apologize for his overly-aggressive choke if and when Sonnen says he's sorry about the comments.

Ortiz doubled down on Sonnen later in the interview, saying he believes God punished Sonnen for saying what he said:

“I’m a kid who has a lot of respect. I believe in respect. Talking about another person’s family is something wrong to do and for what he did, that’s just the wrong thing to do. That’s always my three rules of s**t-talking: You don’t talk about a person’s family, you don’t talk about a person’s country, and you don’t lie about a person. He did all three of those things, and the big man upstairs took care of it.”

As Ortiz celebrates his 42nd birthday on Monday (Happy birthday, Tito!), he does so having ended his fighting career on a high note.

Ortiz's career record stands at 19-12, with eight knockouts, six decisions and five submissions on his resume.

