Due to Russell Westbrook’s elite athleticism, NBA general managers are clamoring to find their teams ultra-athletic guys to play the point guard position.

Luckily for the Phoenix Suns, they have that taken care of.

Eric Bledsoe not only compares physically and athletically to Westbrook, but he’s also having the best season of his six-year NBA career, putting up 20.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

While those numbers are solid across the board, it’s his play as of late that has caught the attention of many.

In 10 games this month, the former Kentucky Wildcat has put up 24.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 8.4 assists per contest over 36.7 minutes.

He’s coming off of a career-high 40 point, six rebound, 13 assist performance in a 115-103 victory in Toronto against the Raptors on Sunday evening, also.

It had been a long, long time since a Suns player turned in a performance like that.

Oh, how the Suns must miss Steve Nash.

You can check out his full, dominant highlights below.

As you can see, he was pretty much unstoppable.

It’s worth noting that Suns head coach Earl Watson often sticks to a hot-hand approach with his rotations. This is due to the team having a lot of young players that need experience during this rebuilding year. Therefore, Bledsoe has averaged 33.2 minutes per game this year, which has deflated his numbers from what they could potentially be.

For example, in eight of his team’s first 34 games, he saw fewer than 30 minutes.

However, in the new year, it seems as though Watson and the organization has embraced Bledsoe as the team’s leader.

After Sunday’s game, here’s what Watson had to say about his point guard, via The Arizona Republic.

“Wow, this is the best I've seen him. He's not just playing at a high level. The points and the assists and the numbers say a lot, but his vocal leadership has grown. Change is not going to happen immediately, but as a team and family, we just stayed with it. And Eric stayed with it."

“I’m just trying to win, man,” Bledsoe said after the game. “No matter if I’m playing good or not, everybody else is stepping up as well. I just got to keep playing the way I’m playing and leading my team.”

On a team with a number of young players, the 27-year-old can offer guidance based on his experience in the league and seems to be doing that while leading by example as well.

However, he’s also earning the respect of the elders, like Jared Dudley.

Praise coming from a highly-respected veteran within the organization must mean a lot to Bledsoe.

Based on the high-octane offensive pace of the Suns and the number of young, complementary players on their roster, Bledsoe will likely never reach Westbrook level and might never even make an All-Star team, but it seems like the Suns expect him to be a big, productive part of their promising future.