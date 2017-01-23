How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Didier Drogba.

Didier Drogba set to take an unexpected step in his career

The curtain finally appears to be closing on Didier Drogba's career.

Now 38-years-old, the Ivorian is well into his twilight years as a professional footballer and it seems inevitable he'll hang up his boots in the near future.

And what a career he's had. Drogba joined Chelsea from Marseille for £24 million in 2004 and achieved vast success at Stamford Bridge.

Nine years in west London - including a one-year stint during the 2014/15 season - yielded four Premier League titles, three League Cups, four FA Cups and the Champions League.

Drogba terrorised defences across Europe during his time at Chelsea, becoming one of the Premier League's greatest ever strikers.

He left the Blues as their fourth all-time top goalscorer in 2012, joining China's Shanghai Shenhua before two years at Galatasaray.

A brief return to Chelsea for the 2014/15 season, where he won his fourth Premier League title, was followed by two years in the MLS with Montreal Impact, who he recently left.

Drogba is now a free agent and despite approaching his 40s, he's about to take yet another unexpected step in his career.

FBL-MLS-GALAXY-IMPACT-DROGBA

According to The Sun, Drogba was due to join South Melbourne in Australia's A-League before pulling out of the deal at the final hurdle.

Melbourne chief Bill Papastergiadis explained to SBS how they were close to wrapping up a one-year deal, but Drogba wasn't keen on not being able to play until the 2018/19 season while the A-League was reformed.

Instead, the Ivory Coast legend looks set to take up Brazilian side Corinthians' offer by joining them in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A.

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Drogba was offered a move to Brazil's top tier earlier this month and, after weighing up his options, has reportedly made a decision.

Speaking earlier this month to Canal+, Drogba insisted he still feels good and doesn't want to call time on his career just yet.

"I want to play," he said. "I still have my legs and I'm still like a kid with the ball. My knee got a bit annoyed [last season] but I feel good.”

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Didier Drogba
Jose Mourinho
Chelsea
UEFA Champions League
Diego Costa
Football
Premier League
Frank Lampard

