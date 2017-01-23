World Wrestling Entertainment has seen almost every promo imaginable during it’s run of dominance over the sports entertainment industry.

Vince McMahon has deep pockets and will spare no expense to entertain the crowd in whatever way he deems will be the biggest draw overall.

Former WWE executive Bruce Prichard discussed why the WWE never picked up one of WCW’s most popular creations and brought it to the company on his podcast.

He said: “[McMahon] hates the double ring. He hates the double ring thing. I tried to sell the two-ring battle royal for years. He hated the double ring thing.

“He didn’t like the guys going in at intermittent times and the way it was always done with the heels having the favor of the babyfaces, but then you fast forward to Elimination Chamber. It was just one of those things. It was a WCW creation and he didn’t care for it.”

In the end, branding and optics just didn’t sync up for the head man of the organisation. McMahon has worked very hard to have a very recognisable experience when it comes to those big matches at Pay-Per-View events.

When the time came to adapt it, he put his own spin on the match and the visual appeal was amplified and streamlined in a way the original War Games matches lacked. Like most things, he just wanted to wait until the time was absolutely perfect to unveil his product.

