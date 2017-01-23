How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

Vince McMahon.

Former producer reveals why Vince McMahon never wanted double ring WWE matches

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

World Wrestling Entertainment has seen almost every promo imaginable during it’s run of dominance over the sports entertainment industry.

Vince McMahon has deep pockets and will spare no expense to entertain the crowd in whatever way he deems will be the biggest draw overall.

Former WWE executive Bruce Prichard discussed why the WWE never picked up one of WCW’s most popular creations and brought it to the company on his podcast.

Article continues below

He said: “[McMahon] hates the double ring. He hates the double ring thing. I tried to sell the two-ring battle royal for years. He hated the double ring thing.

“He didn’t like the guys going in at intermittent times and the way it was always done with the heels having the favor of the babyfaces, but then you fast forward to Elimination Chamber. It was just one of those things. It was a WCW creation and he didn’t care for it.”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Atlanta Falcons corner turns in Oscar-worthy flop on Aaron Rodgers

Watch: Atlanta Falcons corner turns in Oscar-worthy flop on Aaron Rodgers

Twitter reacts hilariously to Tom Brady's warming coat

Twitter reacts hilariously to Tom Brady's warming coat

Watch: Ric Flair brilliantly motivated Atlanta Falcons before NFC Championship game

Watch: Ric Flair brilliantly motivated Atlanta Falcons before NFC Championship game

Watch: The Miz perfectly trolled Daniel Bryan at WWE live event

Watch: The Miz perfectly trolled Daniel Bryan at WWE live event

The one thing about Wayne Rooney that Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn't understand

The one thing about Wayne Rooney that Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn't understand

Watch: Lionel Messi produced one of the best individual performances of the season vs Eibar

Watch: Lionel Messi produced one of the best individual performances of the season vs Eibar

In the end, branding and optics just didn’t sync up for the head man of the organisation. McMahon has worked very hard to have a very recognisable experience when it comes to those big matches at Pay-Per-View events.

When the time came to adapt it, he put his own spin on the match and the visual appeal was amplified and streamlined in a way the original War Games matches lacked. Like most things, he just wanted to wait until the time was absolutely perfect to unveil his product.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
Triple H
WWE
Triple H

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again