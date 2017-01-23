It isn't often that Anfield is left as stunned as it was on Saturday afternoon.

The fans in attendance could hardly believe what they were watching as Premier League strugglers Swansea pulled off one of the unlikeliest of victories over Jurgen Klopp's title-challenging side.

Missing some key men, Liverpool's squad depth was seemingly exposed by a determined Paul Clement-led team, who raced into a two-goal lead early in the second half through Fernando Llorente.

Article continues below

Before the game, the home side were boosted by Philippe Coutinho making his first start for nearly two months after injury but it wasn't a return the Brazilian will look back fondly on.

Liverpool's star man of the season so far struggled to make a significant impact but as Reds fans can testify, he only needs a second to produce a moment of brilliance to swing a game in their favour.

Article continues below

Nevertheless, Klopp surprised more than a few by opting to bring Coutinho off for Daniel Sturridge almost immediately after Roberto Firmino has reduced the deposit to just one.

Even though the team were still staring at a defeat, Klopp has explained that he wasn't prepared to take any risks with his potential match-winner.

“That is how it is. You could force it and say ‘c’mon, c’mon, you need to go through it’, but even in a situation when you are 2-0 down when you’ve decided we need to change things, we are really serious about things like this," Klopp said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

"Sometimes we have had a problem and we’ve had to force players to come through the games, but really here with him it makes no sense.”

Shortly after Coutinho was taken off, Firmino scored his second of the game to bring the home side back on level terms and ease Klopp's concerns.

But Clement's men showed true character to keep fighting and grab the winner through Gylfi Sigurdsson - earning a precious three points for their battle to avoid relegation.

Liverpool have now gone three Premier League games without a win in 2017 but don't have any time to wallow in their latest defeat.

They are back in action on Wednesday to face Southampton in the EFL Cup semi-final, where they must overcome a 1-0 deposit following the first leg at St Mary's.

Coutinho will be hoping he can continue to improve his fitness by guiding the Reds through to the final.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms