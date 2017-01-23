Fair play to Jack Wilshere.

The 25-year-old midfielder made the tough decision to leave Arsenal at the start of the season in order to get his career back on track.

He could have stayed at the Emirates Stadium and fought for a place in the first-team, but was smart enough to acknowledge that he’d get more game time elsewhere.

Wilshere was linked with Crystal Palace and even AS Roma; however, he opted to join Bournemouth on a season-long loan deal following productive talks with Eddie Howe.

The impressive Cherries boss convinced Wilshere that he could rediscover his form and confidence at the Vitality Stadium and neither of them have looked back since.

Wilshere has now regained his place in England squad

Wilshere was devastated to miss out on a place in Sam Allardyce’s first and only England squad - against Slovakia - at the end of August. For the central midfielder, that was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Thanks to his eye-catching performances on the south coast, Wilshere has now regained his place in the England squad.

He seems content at Bournemouth and, as things stand, isn’t thinking about his scheduled return to Arsenal this summer.

Wilshere was MOTM for Bournemouth v Watford

Wilshere put in a Man of the Match performance during Bournemouth’s 2-2 draw against Watford on Saturday afternoon.

“Everything positive Bournemouth produced seemed to pass through Wilshere,” ESPN wrote in their player ratings. “The Arsenal man put in a standout performance and his 13th-minute chip to Ryan Fraser in the box was fantastic.”

And he was involved in a very amusing moment

But ESPN’s player ratings fail to mention the hilarious moment when Wilshere even made referee Lee Mason fall over.

Wilshere turned on the edge of the box and began running back into space, which caused poor old Mason to lose his footing.

You can also see the moment here (skip to 2.54)

The incident not only amused people inside the Vitality Stadium, but also those on social media.

Wilshere will decide Arsenal future in summer

Meanwhile, the Mirror understand that Wilshere will make a decision over his Arsenal future at the end of the season.

AC Milan are currently monitoring the situation of the midfielder, who has 18 months remaining on his contract and has yet to be offered an extension.

