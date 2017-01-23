How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Jack Wilshere.

Jack Wilshere is so talented he can even embarrass referees

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Fair play to Jack Wilshere.

The 25-year-old midfielder made the tough decision to leave Arsenal at the start of the season in order to get his career back on track.

He could have stayed at the Emirates Stadium and fought for a place in the first-team, but was smart enough to acknowledge that he’d get more game time elsewhere.

Article continues below

Wilshere was linked with Crystal Palace and even AS Roma; however, he opted to join Bournemouth on a season-long loan deal following productive talks with Eddie Howe.

The impressive Cherries boss convinced Wilshere that he could rediscover his form and confidence at the Vitality Stadium and neither of them have looked back since.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Twitter reacts hilariously to Tom Brady's warming coat

Twitter reacts hilariously to Tom Brady's warming coat

Watch: Atlanta Falcons corner turns in Oscar-worthy flop on Aaron Rodgers

Watch: Atlanta Falcons corner turns in Oscar-worthy flop on Aaron Rodgers

Watch: Ric Flair brilliantly motivated Atlanta Falcons before NFC Championship game

Watch: Ric Flair brilliantly motivated Atlanta Falcons before NFC Championship game

Watch: The Miz perfectly trolled Daniel Bryan at WWE live event

Watch: The Miz perfectly trolled Daniel Bryan at WWE live event

The one thing about Wayne Rooney that Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn't understand

The one thing about Wayne Rooney that Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn't understand

Watch: Lionel Messi produced one of the best individual performances of the season vs Eibar

Watch: Lionel Messi produced one of the best individual performances of the season vs Eibar

Wilshere has now regained his place in England squad

Wilshere was devastated to miss out on a place in Sam Allardyce’s first and only England squad - against Slovakia - at the end of August. For the central midfielder, that was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Thanks to his eye-catching performances on the south coast, Wilshere has now regained his place in the England squad.

England v Portugal - International Friendly

He seems content at Bournemouth and, as things stand, isn’t thinking about his scheduled return to Arsenal this summer.

Wilshere was MOTM for Bournemouth v Watford

Wilshere put in a Man of the Match performance during Bournemouth’s 2-2 draw against Watford on Saturday afternoon.

Swansea City v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

“Everything positive Bournemouth produced seemed to pass through Wilshere,” ESPN wrote in their player ratings. “The Arsenal man put in a standout performance and his 13th-minute chip to Ryan Fraser in the box was fantastic.”

And he was involved in a very amusing moment

But ESPN’s player ratings fail to mention the hilarious moment when Wilshere even made referee Lee Mason fall over.

Wilshere turned on the edge of the box and began running back into space, which caused poor old Mason to lose his footing.

You can also see the moment here (skip to 2.54)

The incident not only amused people inside the Vitality Stadium, but also those on social media.

Wilshere will decide Arsenal future in summer

Meanwhile, the Mirror understand that Wilshere will make a decision over his Arsenal future at the end of the season.

Swansea City v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

AC Milan are currently monitoring the situation of the midfielder, who has 18 months remaining on his contract and has yet to be offered an extension.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Bournemouth
England Football
Football
Premier League
Jack Wilshere
Arsenal
Theo Walcott

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again