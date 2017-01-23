When the rumours started to circulate that Goldberg will reportedly stick around longer than originally planned, it prompted fans to speculate on other matches he may have further down the line.

One of them looked quite obvious, as he stood in front of Roman Reigns to a great reaction from fans a few weeks ago before they proceeded to hit a double Spear on Braun Strowman – another possible option.

GOLDBERG DREAM MATCHES

In fact, WWE even uploaded a video on their YouTube channel highlighting potential dream matches he may have down the line.

There will obviously be a long line of stars that will want to face him, and one of those could be current WWE Universal Champion, Kevin Owens.

Something fans noted on the first-ever edition of the ‘Kevin Owens Show’ is that Owens managed to hold his own in the segment, as opposed to usually acting cowardly – he proved that he isn’t intimidated which is a great sign.

There seems to be a good reason for this too, as Owens revealed during a pre-Royal Rumble conference call that he genuinely disliked Goldberg growing up – because he looked too much like Stone Cold Steve Austin, a hero of is.

THE ENEMY

According to Sky Sports, he said: “I was never a WCW fan growing up, so I was never a Goldberg fan at all – and I’ve told him that.

“He was the enemy, he was the guy taking Steve Austin’s look.

“So to stand in the ring on Raw, and to have his music hit and his pyro [go off] was very surreal, as in the 1990s and the 2000s I couldn’t stand it.”

It's obvious that WCW were going to use the similar look back then, as Austin was the biggest wrestling star around.

It's also unfair to claim that Goldberg stole the bald look with the goatee – and WWE responded to that with the introduction of Gillberg – but it probably gives Owens enough reason to one day step into the ring with him.

Would you ever like to see Goldberg go up against Kevin Owens? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

