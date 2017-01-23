How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Ronda Rousey.

Anderson Silva highlights the biggest issue with Ronda Rousey's comeback

Did Ronda Rousey bite off more than she could chew when she decided to end her brief retirement with a fight against Amanda Nunes?

The results spoke for themselves, as Rousey was trounced by Nunes at UFC 207, leading a fellow fighter to offer some advice.

Anderson Silva, a fellow MMA star, went on Brazilian TV show Combate News to say how he would have handled coming out of retirement.

According to MMAFighting.com, Silva questioned Rousey's choice of Nunes as her first opponent in over a year, but added that he does hope to see Rousey back in the octagon again soon:

"Regardless of what happened, regardless of what will happen in your life, you have to keep your head up because what you've done is in history,” Silva said during an interview to Brazilian TV show Combate News. "Regardless of wins and losses, you have to worry about what you think its important in your life.

"I hope 2017 is a year of more accomplishments. If you continue fighting, I hope you come back well. My personal and technical opinion as a fighter is that you should choose better your opponents in your comeback. Don't fight someone who’s so active as the champion. That was a wrong strategy. I hope you come back because you are a great athlete. God bless you.”

Indeed, it may have been foolish for Rousey to think she could challenge the current champion after a full year off. However, one of Rousey's greatest assets is her fearlessness, so she can't be faulted for wanting to jump right back to the top of the sport, a place she held for so long before her first loss.

If and when Rousey decides to fight again has yet to be determined, but she should indeed select an opponent who is not currently a champion.

Silva's career record is 33-8 with one no contest. He will fight Derek Brunson at UFC 208 on Feb. 11. Officially, he hasn't won a fight since 2012, though, so maybe he should hold off on dishing out advice for the near future.

