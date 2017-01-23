How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Kurt Angle.

Jim Ross shares his thoughts on how Kurt Angle’s final match may take shape

Football News
A lot has been made of the prospect of a Kurt Angle return to WWE in recent weeks and many observers are weighing in on the subject in the leadup to the Royal Rumble.

More fuel to this fire was added when it was announced that Angle would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year as a part of the 2017 class.

Putting Angle into some form of programming before his big day and giving him one more match before they enshrine him sounds like an absolute no-brainer.

Even Jim Ross seems to think it’s a good idea and said as much to PWInsider.com when he spoke t them about the upcoming ceremony.

He said: “Nobody can debate the fact if Kurt Angle can have a match. Of course he can have a match. The issue is how often do you want to saddle him up and run him back out the track and take him back to the barn and bring him back out.

“I just don’t see the money in that. I see a one-off deal at best. And call it a day. He doesn’t owe anybody four more matches or six more matches or anything. I think that he could have a big match if it was made that way, a significant match for WWE.”

Ross didn’t pull any punches when addressing this issue and considered the former WWE champion’s personal journey nothing short of inspiring.

Angle is looking more and more likely to have his final curtain call on a huge stage with the company, the only question left is really how it will all go down, otherwise, he has earned that right.

Topics:
WWE
Triple H
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
Triple H

