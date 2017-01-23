How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

The Reddit user has an interesting theory.

Reddit theory might have proven John Cena was supposed to turn heel

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

One of the booking decisions we may never see is WWE turning John Cena heel, something fans have been calling for.

It’s clear why the company would be hesitant to go ahead with it, as he’s the face of the company who shifts the most merchandise and in return, brings in the most money.

RUMOURED HEEL TURN

So, it’s a huge risk to take and the rewards may not be great if it happened – even if the older audience would cheer.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, that doesn’t mean WWE haven’t considered it.

When Cena appeared on Chris Jericho’s podcast on the WWE Network in 2015, he revealed that the plan was for him to work as a heel during his feud with The Rock and he even had new ring gear and theme music made for when it happened.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Twitter reacts hilariously to Tom Brady's warming coat

Twitter reacts hilariously to Tom Brady's warming coat

Watch: Atlanta Falcons corner turns in Oscar-worthy flop on Aaron Rodgers

Watch: Atlanta Falcons corner turns in Oscar-worthy flop on Aaron Rodgers

Watch: Ric Flair brilliantly motivated Atlanta Falcons before NFC Championship game

Watch: Ric Flair brilliantly motivated Atlanta Falcons before NFC Championship game

Watch: The Miz perfectly trolled Daniel Bryan at WWE live event

Watch: The Miz perfectly trolled Daniel Bryan at WWE live event

The one thing about Wayne Rooney that Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn't understand

The one thing about Wayne Rooney that Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn't understand

Watch: Lionel Messi produced one of the best individual performances of the season vs Eibar

Watch: Lionel Messi produced one of the best individual performances of the season vs Eibar

Even though it fell through, a Reddit user has brought forward a new theory that highlights what Cena’s ring gear may have looked like, and the catchphrase that may have come with it – scrapping the Hustle, Loyalty and Respect line he uses now.

CENA THEORY

His theory stretches back to an article WrestlingInc posted back in 2011, claiming that WWE had filed for the trademark ‘Fear My Name’, claiming that they did it for a new wrestler or a new gimmick.

However, the user, Drep_Reaper, brought forward a clip from Total Divas, with Cena showing up to work out with real-life girlfriend, Nikki Bella.

The interesting to note is that he appeared wearing a maroon singlet, with ‘Fear My Name’ printed on the front, and his name being featured on the back – which you can see in the video below.

It doesn't seem like Cena would spend money on a new singlet with all of those details for the sake of showing it for less than a minute on Total Divas.

While the mask he donned in the video was clearly a joke, it’s interesting to see that Cena still has the gear he may have potentially used for his heel role during the 'embrace the hate' storyline.

What do you think? Is this proof that the John Cena heel turn was scrapped? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Royal Rumble
Chris Jericho
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again