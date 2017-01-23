One of the booking decisions we may never see is WWE turning John Cena heel, something fans have been calling for.

It’s clear why the company would be hesitant to go ahead with it, as he’s the face of the company who shifts the most merchandise and in return, brings in the most money.

RUMOURED HEEL TURN

So, it’s a huge risk to take and the rewards may not be great if it happened – even if the older audience would cheer.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, that doesn’t mean WWE haven’t considered it.

When Cena appeared on Chris Jericho’s podcast on the WWE Network in 2015, he revealed that the plan was for him to work as a heel during his feud with The Rock and he even had new ring gear and theme music made for when it happened.

Article continues below

Even though it fell through, a Reddit user has brought forward a new theory that highlights what Cena’s ring gear may have looked like, and the catchphrase that may have come with it – scrapping the Hustle, Loyalty and Respect line he uses now.

CENA THEORY

His theory stretches back to an article WrestlingInc posted back in 2011, claiming that WWE had filed for the trademark ‘Fear My Name’, claiming that they did it for a new wrestler or a new gimmick.

However, the user, Drep_Reaper, brought forward a clip from Total Divas, with Cena showing up to work out with real-life girlfriend, Nikki Bella.

The interesting to note is that he appeared wearing a maroon singlet, with ‘Fear My Name’ printed on the front, and his name being featured on the back – which you can see in the video below.

It doesn't seem like Cena would spend money on a new singlet with all of those details for the sake of showing it for less than a minute on Total Divas.

While the mask he donned in the video was clearly a joke, it’s interesting to see that Cena still has the gear he may have potentially used for his heel role during the 'embrace the hate' storyline.

What do you think? Is this proof that the John Cena heel turn was scrapped? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms