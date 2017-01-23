Saturday’s delightful showcase between the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs was full of huge plays down the stretch.

LeBron James was magnificent along with Kawhi Leonard on the other side. After a crazy change of possession late in the game, James got the ball in the post and tried one of head coach Tyronn Lue’s pet plays to get an easy three-pointer in the corner.

Unfortunately for Cleveland, the Finals MVP’s pass bounced over to no one and the Spurs got the ball back on a head-scratching turnover.

Originally the play was supposed to have Tristan Thompson screen for Kyrie Irving to free him up on the receiving end of The King’s blazing pass. If executed correctly, there would have been a wide open three-pointer for the tie.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com spoke to Lue after the game and he pinpointed the breakdown.

The head coach said: “Tristan has to come up and set the hammer. He kind of stopped in the middle of the paint because I guess the way (LaMarcus) Aldridge was guarding him or whatever. But we didn’t execute it cleanly.”

Hard to argue with the championship coach and his power forward will have to be ready for that play next time because that lapse may have cost the Cavs a game.

"As a ball club that’s trying to win a championship, we can’t have you go from a timeout to the court and forget what you’re supposed to do,” James said. “It’s that simple.”

Luckily, there is a whole half of a season to play and the team will have the opportunity to gel even further in the pursuit of their second straight Larry O’Brien Trophy.