Wayne Rooney.

Rooney shares a record with Messi and Ronaldo after becoming Man Utd's top scorer

Just over 12 years on from scoring a hat-trick against Fenerbahce on his Manchester United debut, Wayne Rooney is now the club's undisputed all-time record goalscorer.

What a story. From an exciting youngster at Everton, the 31-year-old quickly became one of Europe's top strikers and has since achieved greatness.

And while his influence on games has somewhat lessened over the years, his importance to United can never be questioned.

Like he has done so many times throughout his career, Rooney delivered when it mattered most against Stoke City on Saturday afternoon.

United were staring down the barrel of defeat at the bet 365 Stadium but, deep into injury time, Rooney struck a sumptuous free-kick to salvage a point.

The England captain might be on the wane, but class is permanent.

However, it would seem Rooney's 250th goal for United - which eclipsed Sir Bobby Charlton's tally of 249 - stretches further than just a club record.

By becoming United's all-time record goalscorer, Rooney joined a very exclusive club that only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are members of (see below).

As you can see in the tweet above, Rooney is only the third current player in world football to be all-time top goalscorer for both his club and country.

Indeed, Ronaldo (Portugal) overtook Raul as Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer in the 2015/16 campaign, while Messi (Argentina) claimed that record at Barcelona in March 2012.

Rooney is now well and truly amongst the greats. Since scoring his 250th United goal, the striker has revealed how Charlton reacted to him breaking his long-standing record.

Stoke City v Manchester United - Premier League

"He's (Charlton) such an iconic figure at Manchester United and has been for many years, someone when you sign for the club you realise how important he is for the football club," he said.

"To surpass him today in goals is something I never thought of. He came into the dressing room after the game and congratulated me.

"So I know he is pleased in some way anyway, but it's a great honour for me."

