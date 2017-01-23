How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Stoke 1-0 Pogba.

Stoke City completely ruin Paul Pogba on Twitter

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Though the occasion marked Wayne Rooney’s record-breaking 250th goal for Manchester United, Jose Mourinho wasn’t entirely pleased with Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Stoke City.

“Of course I am disappointed,” Mourinho told MUTV after his team failed to capitalise on Liverpool’s earlier defeat to Swansea.

“Again I say many times, a draw is a good result when the opponent is better than you and a draw is a good result when you are being dominated [by the opponent] and in the end you manage to leave with that point.

Article continues below

“But when you are the team that chases the result, the team that creates the chances, the team that misses the chances and on top of that you score only an own goal, then obviously I cannot be happy with a point.”

United had 65 per percent possession and 25 shots to Stoke’s six, but they still required a 94th-minute equaliser from Rooney to snatch a point at the death.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Atlanta Falcons corner turns in Oscar-worthy flop on Aaron Rodgers

Watch: Atlanta Falcons corner turns in Oscar-worthy flop on Aaron Rodgers

Twitter reacts hilariously to Tom Brady's warming coat

Twitter reacts hilariously to Tom Brady's warming coat

Watch: The Miz perfectly trolled Daniel Bryan at WWE live event

Watch: The Miz perfectly trolled Daniel Bryan at WWE live event

Watch: Ric Flair brilliantly motivated Atlanta Falcons before NFC Championship game

Watch: Ric Flair brilliantly motivated Atlanta Falcons before NFC Championship game

The one thing about Wayne Rooney that Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn't understand

The one thing about Wayne Rooney that Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn't understand

Watch: Lionel Messi produced one of the best individual performances of the season vs Eibar

Watch: Lionel Messi produced one of the best individual performances of the season vs Eibar

Mourinho continued: “We were very dominant. It would be a football crime if we lose the game. But I’m not happy because I keep not understanding how we miss so many chances every game.”

United's stars didn't perform

The United boss will have hoped for a bigger impact from the 11 he picked to start the match, instead of waiting for Rooney, who was introduced in the 67th minute, to score in the last minute. But Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata couldn’t find a way past Stoke ‘keeper Lee Grant.

The Potters showed at the Bet365 Stadium that they are no mugs. They’ve been pretty inconsistent of late but they still lie ninth in the Premier League table.

Part of their success comes from a resolute midfield which features Glenn Whelan and Charlie Adam at its base.

Troll targeted Whelan on Twitter

Whelen fulfilled his defensive responsibilities perfectly against the Red Devils, making two tackles, three interceptions, two clearances and blocking two shots, via WhoScored.

Yet he still came in for some unnecessary criticism from a Twitter troll.

“@stokecity @ManUtd whelan is amongst the least mobile central midfielders in the league, thus he needs special support,” the fan wrote.

p1b765k33o1ihq1mnl1ekb1mgrfvm9.jpg

Stoke's response was incredible

Whoever is controlling Stoke’s social media accounts deserves a pay rise, for their response was absolutely terrific.

“That’s strange,” Stoke wrote. “He’s still fishing out £89m out of his back pocket.”

That’s how you win Twitter.

p1b765m15jnie1lbc1drpsie1sjbb.jpg

Poor Paul

The insinuation, of course, is that Whelan marked Paul Pogba out of the game.

Although the Frenchman had 101 touches, he was still unable to make an impact as United recorded their second successive draw.

Twitter reacts

Will Mourinho be regretting spending £89m on Paul Pogba? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Stoke City
Football
Premier League
Paul Pogba
Glenn Whelan
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again