Though the occasion marked Wayne Rooney’s record-breaking 250th goal for Manchester United, Jose Mourinho wasn’t entirely pleased with Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Stoke City.

“Of course I am disappointed,” Mourinho told MUTV after his team failed to capitalise on Liverpool’s earlier defeat to Swansea.

“Again I say many times, a draw is a good result when the opponent is better than you and a draw is a good result when you are being dominated [by the opponent] and in the end you manage to leave with that point.

“But when you are the team that chases the result, the team that creates the chances, the team that misses the chances and on top of that you score only an own goal, then obviously I cannot be happy with a point.”

United had 65 per percent possession and 25 shots to Stoke’s six, but they still required a 94th-minute equaliser from Rooney to snatch a point at the death.

Mourinho continued: “We were very dominant. It would be a football crime if we lose the game. But I’m not happy because I keep not understanding how we miss so many chances every game.”

United's stars didn't perform

The United boss will have hoped for a bigger impact from the 11 he picked to start the match, instead of waiting for Rooney, who was introduced in the 67th minute, to score in the last minute. But Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata couldn’t find a way past Stoke ‘keeper Lee Grant.

The Potters showed at the Bet365 Stadium that they are no mugs. They’ve been pretty inconsistent of late but they still lie ninth in the Premier League table.

Part of their success comes from a resolute midfield which features Glenn Whelan and Charlie Adam at its base.

Troll targeted Whelan on Twitter

Whelen fulfilled his defensive responsibilities perfectly against the Red Devils, making two tackles, three interceptions, two clearances and blocking two shots, via WhoScored.

Yet he still came in for some unnecessary criticism from a Twitter troll.

“@stokecity @ManUtd whelan is amongst the least mobile central midfielders in the league, thus he needs special support,” the fan wrote.

Stoke's response was incredible

Whoever is controlling Stoke’s social media accounts deserves a pay rise, for their response was absolutely terrific.

“That’s strange,” Stoke wrote. “He’s still fishing out £89m out of his back pocket.”

That’s how you win Twitter.

Poor Paul

The insinuation, of course, is that Whelan marked Paul Pogba out of the game.

Although the Frenchman had 101 touches, he was still unable to make an impact as United recorded their second successive draw.

Twitter reacts

