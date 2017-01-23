How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

aaron ramsey.

Aaron Ramsey’s old Bebo page is incredible

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Aaron Ramsey is a pretty suave and stylish guy; however, it turns out the 26-year-old wasn’t always so cool.

Youngers readers may not have even heard of Bebo and MySpace, but the two social media websites were big business about a decade ago. Then Facebook came along and effectively killed them both.

Ramsey, like many teenagers between 2005 and 2007, had a Bebo account which he’s probably completely forgotten about now.

Article continues below

The internet, however, has not.

Screenshots have emerged of Ramsey’s profile and Twitter is absolutely loving it. You’ll understand when you see it.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Atlanta Falcons corner turns in Oscar-worthy flop on Aaron Rodgers

Watch: Atlanta Falcons corner turns in Oscar-worthy flop on Aaron Rodgers

Twitter reacts hilariously to Tom Brady's warming coat

Twitter reacts hilariously to Tom Brady's warming coat

Watch: The Miz perfectly trolled Daniel Bryan at WWE live event

Watch: The Miz perfectly trolled Daniel Bryan at WWE live event

Watch: Ric Flair brilliantly motivated Atlanta Falcons before NFC Championship game

Watch: Ric Flair brilliantly motivated Atlanta Falcons before NFC Championship game

The one thing about Wayne Rooney that Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn't understand

The one thing about Wayne Rooney that Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn't understand

Watch: Lionel Messi produced one of the best individual performances of the season vs Eibar

Watch: Lionel Messi produced one of the best individual performances of the season vs Eibar

Ramsey's Bebo profile picture

First of all, let’s start with Ramsey’s profile picture.

p1b766c7ie2tn1l2q1v8ooq312j79.jpg

The young spiky-haired Welshman is wearing an AC:DC t-shirt and is doing that point-the-camera-in-the-mirror thing that millions of Instagram users have attempted since.

Ramsey's Bebo bio

His bio is easily the best bit, though.

"I'm about 6 foot with brown hair and brown eyes, like to go out with my m8s and family!” the young Ramsey revealed.

"I live in Caerphilly, a little town by Cardiff, so if ya wanna get 2 know me more add me on msn."

Ramsey was forced to grow up quickly

If you’ve never heard of or can’t remember MSN Messenger, then don’t worry too much; you just didn’t have a childhood, that’s all.

Ramsey obviously did, although he was forced to grow up quickly after sealing a move to Arsenal at the age of 17 in 2008.

Burnley v Arsenal - Carling Cup

The midfielder rejected a move to Manchester United in order to sign for the Gunners and has gone on to establish his status as one of the Premier League’s best central midfielders.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
UEFA Champions League
Football
Wales
Aaron Ramsey
Premier League
Arsenal
Theo Walcott
Thierry Henry

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again