Aaron Ramsey is a pretty suave and stylish guy; however, it turns out the 26-year-old wasn’t always so cool.

Youngers readers may not have even heard of Bebo and MySpace, but the two social media websites were big business about a decade ago. Then Facebook came along and effectively killed them both.

Ramsey, like many teenagers between 2005 and 2007, had a Bebo account which he’s probably completely forgotten about now.

The internet, however, has not.

Screenshots have emerged of Ramsey’s profile and Twitter is absolutely loving it. You’ll understand when you see it.

Ramsey's Bebo profile picture

First of all, let’s start with Ramsey’s profile picture.

The young spiky-haired Welshman is wearing an AC:DC t-shirt and is doing that point-the-camera-in-the-mirror thing that millions of Instagram users have attempted since.

Ramsey's Bebo bio

His bio is easily the best bit, though.

"I'm about 6 foot with brown hair and brown eyes, like to go out with my m8s and family!” the young Ramsey revealed.

"I live in Caerphilly, a little town by Cardiff, so if ya wanna get 2 know me more add me on msn."

Ramsey was forced to grow up quickly

If you’ve never heard of or can’t remember MSN Messenger, then don’t worry too much; you just didn’t have a childhood, that’s all.

Ramsey obviously did, although he was forced to grow up quickly after sealing a move to Arsenal at the age of 17 in 2008.

The midfielder rejected a move to Manchester United in order to sign for the Gunners and has gone on to establish his status as one of the Premier League’s best central midfielders.

