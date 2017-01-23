How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

WWE could be changing plans.

WWE could make massive change to John Cena’s role at Royal Rumble

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There’s now less than one week remaining until the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, but that won’t stop fans and outlets speculating on what we might see at the San Antonio Alamodome.

While it may annoy some, it’s hard to argue against the fact that it definitely makes the build-up much more exciting, especially as nobody really has any idea just what will go down.

RUMBLE RUMOURS

Plenty of names have been thrown into the mix as to who could be leaving as the winner of the main event and getting a championship opportunity at WrestleMania 33.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Not only that, there are two huge title matches taking place on the night, and many are expecting both Roman Reigns and John Cena to leave as the new champions.

As expected, though, Vince McMahon and other officials reportedly have changed their minds on numerous feuds and following the news that Reigns could win the Universal crowd at Fastlane instead, Cena might not be leaving the Rumble as the new champion either.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Atlanta Falcons corner turns in Oscar-worthy flop on Aaron Rodgers

Watch: Atlanta Falcons corner turns in Oscar-worthy flop on Aaron Rodgers

Twitter reacts hilariously to Tom Brady's warming coat

Twitter reacts hilariously to Tom Brady's warming coat

Watch: The Miz perfectly trolled Daniel Bryan at WWE live event

Watch: The Miz perfectly trolled Daniel Bryan at WWE live event

Watch: Ric Flair brilliantly motivated Atlanta Falcons before NFC Championship game

Watch: Ric Flair brilliantly motivated Atlanta Falcons before NFC Championship game

The one thing about Wayne Rooney that Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn't understand

The one thing about Wayne Rooney that Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn't understand

Watch: Lionel Messi produced one of the best individual performances of the season vs Eibar

Watch: Lionel Messi produced one of the best individual performances of the season vs Eibar

That’s according to The Inquisitr, who are claiming that officials have pitched a new idea on what Cena’s role could be on January 29.

The plan that apparently is being discussed is that The Phenomenal One will retain his WWE Championship and go on to defend it at the Elimination Chamber.

CHANGE OF PLANS

That won’t be the end for Cena, though, as the same source is claiming that Vince may have Cena somehow enter the Rumble as a surprise entrant and go on to win the whole thing.

The reason for the potential change of plans is that Vince believes the current idea is too predictable, with the majority of fans believing Cena will dethrone Styles on the night, so it could be a way to combat those rumours and beliefs.

p1b768161pdqn15en9b559j1uqo9.jpg

While it certainly makes things more unpredictable, it may not go down well with fans that have their hearts set on a different shock winner- such as Samoa Joe.

It’s not set in stone either, so it’s probably an idea Vince might throw out by the time the final decisions have been made, and fans might be hoping he doesn't go ahead with it.

Would you be happy if WWE booked the outcome this way? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
AJ Styles
WWE
Royal Rumble
Vince McMahon
Wrestlemania

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again