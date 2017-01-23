How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano.

Golfer has brilliant solution to hitting ball on the edge of water hazard

Football News
Water hazards can make or break a golfer's round.

All it takes is one wayward shot or unfortunate bounce on the golf course and you're forced to drop from behind the hazard and take a one-shot penalty.

Then it's a matter of mind games; avoiding the water for a second time is easier said than done when it's all you can think about.

Even more frustrating is when your ball lands on the edge of a water hazard in a position where you're unable to hit it.

You're then left with a difficult decision: attempt to hit the ball and risk finding the water, or play it safe and take a one-shot penalty.

But when Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano had to make that exact call on the ninth hole at the weekend's CareerBuilder Challenge, he opted for neither.

No, the Spaniard came up with an ingenious way to rescue his round, as you can see in the brilliant video below.

The Greenbrier Classic - Round Two

Fernandez-Castano's ball landed right on the edge of a water hazard and in the rough, giving him no chance of being able to hit it.

But instead of giving up, the Spaniard whipped off his trousers, socks and shoes, dipped into the water and hit his shot as normal straight onto the green.

A brilliant effort, I think you'll agree, but even Fernandez-Castano's attempt doesn't compare to Henrik Stenson's at the 2009 World Golf Championships.

The 40-year-old stripped down to literally just his underwear when he attempted to hit his ball from the edge of a muddy pond, as you can see in the video below.

