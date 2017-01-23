How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Formula 1

Vettel single-handedly took victory for Germany.

Sebastian Vettel pays tribute to Michael Schumacher after ROC Nations Cup triumph

One-man team Sebastian Vettel secured victory for Team Germany on Sunday in the Race of Champions Cup in Miami.

He found himself the lone German hope after Pascal Wehrlein was ruled out of the competition by doctors after rolling during the individual event on Saturday.

Vettel claimed his seventh Nations Cup title, his first since Germany’s clean sweep from 2007 to 2012 when their team was the partnership of Vettel and Michael Schumacher.

Vettel beat off competition from team GB, consisting of Jenson Button and David Coulthard as well as Team Nordic partnership Petter Solberg and Tom Kirstensen as he won all four of his races en route to the semi-finals.

This scintillating form continued against Team Colombia as he saw off Champion of Champions winner Juan Pablo Montoya and Gabby Chaves to secure a place in the final against Team USA NASCAR.

Brothers Kyle and Kurt Bush presented little challenge to the German in the final as he stormed to the title with a perfect record of eight wins in his eight races in the tournament.

Sunday’s performance was a shock from Vettel after he crashed out of Saturday’s individual event with two losses from his three group stage races.

Vettel: I was smart enough to pay attention to Michael'

The German was quoted by Sky Sports as saying: “I had a better day than yesterday. It is a bit of a shame that Pascal is missing, but I did my best.

I had a clean day, no big mistakes. In the last round against Kyle I was a bit nervous because I nearly bogged it at the start, the revs dropped and the car nearly stalled, but I came back so really, really happy.

“It is just fun to be part of this event.

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

“I was smart enough to pay attention when Michael was teaching me lessons and it paid off today.”

A Ryder-Cup style event followed the Nations Cup, seeing the Rest of the World edge the USE 8-7 after a triple-points final race.

Topics:
Formula 1

