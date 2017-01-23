How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

In their long-running rivalry, 2016 was Cristiano Ronaldo’s year to outshine Lionel Messi.

Though Messi ended the year as the leading goalscorer in Europe, Ronaldo tasted victory in the Champions League and the European Championship.

And his achievements were celebrated in the individual award ceremonies. The Real Madrid ace collected his fourth Ballon d’Or title and won FIFA’s inaugural The Best award.

So, Ronaldo definitely got one over his Barcelona rival last year.

Messi has bounced back in terrific style, though, scoring five goals already in the first month of 2017. He looks like he’s on a mission to reclaim his title as the best player in the Europe.

Yet, of course, there are other players chasing football’s biggest accolade.

Emerging stars

And while Messi and Ronaldo have shared the Ballon d’Or every year since 2008, their reign at the top can’t last forever.

There are a number of emerging talents all across the world, including Renato Sanches, Joshua Kimmich, Kingsley Coman, Dele Alli, Ousmane Dembele and more.

Those five require more development before they become household names, but there are certainly some more established players ready to take the crown from Messi and Ronaldo.

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Scolari: The player who could overtake Messi and Ronaldo

Former Brazil and Chelsea coach Luiz Felipe Scolari believes he knows who that player will be: Barcelona ace Neymar.

The 68-year-old, now manager of Guangzhou Evergrande in China, believes Neymar could be the world’s best players in just two years’ time.

"Ronaldo and Messi always contend, inch by inch, the title of best in the world, but in two years I would put Neymar at that level," Scolari told EFE, via Marca.

"In fact, he is possibly already starting to dethrone one of the two, because he is one of the best players I worked with."

Neymar endured one of the worst stretches of his Barcelona career recently, but he scored his first goal in open play since October 19 in Sunday’s 4-0 win at Eibar.

Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - Copa Del Rey Quarter-final: First Leg

Scolari chooses between Messi and Ronaldo

Until he takes the next step, however, the battle will continue to be between Messi and Ronaldo.

Scolari, who won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil, believes the Madrid star is better than Messi because he “imposes himself”.

"Ronaldo is the best player in the world because he becomes the best in the world, he trains for that and devotes himself to that in a different way than any other player,” Scolari added.

"He imposes himself and Messi does not."

Who will be the next player not named Messi or Ronaldo to win the Ballon d'Or? Let us know in the comments section below!

