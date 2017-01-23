The Pittsburgh Steelers crashed out of the NFL Playoffs last night at the second to last hurdle, finding the New England Patriots just too tough to crack as they lost out in the AFC Conference Championship.

The Patriots ended up making it not even close as Tom Brady, Chris Hogan, Julian Edelman and the rest ran rampant to win 36-17.

After the tie was over, Ben Roethlisberger was disappointed, as you would probably expect of a man with big dreams whose season has just ended. However, he may have taken it just a tad too far.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

“There were missed opportunities whether we didn’t execute well enough, whether plays weren’t made by me or other guys. At times it felt like maybe it was too big for some of the young guys,” he started off as saying, via the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.

Roethlisberger really didn't seem too happy with his receiving core on a day when Cobi Hamilton dropped a potential touchdown and others also struggled.

Article continues below

“We talk about how sometimes it’s just one play here, one play there," Roethlisberger added. "Tonight we didn’t make those plays. Was [the moment] too big? I don’t know. We need to make every single play in a game like this, in a moment like this."

"Hopefully, this is a learning game for guys to understand this isn’t promised to anybody. Tomorrow isn’t promised. Just to make the playoffs isn’t enough.”

Does this sound a bit like of throwing people under the bus to anyone else? Hopefully, we get a bit of an explanation when Big Ben has calmed down just a bit.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms