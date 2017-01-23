How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Adebayo Akinfenwa made a cheeky request to EA Sports' FIFA after his brilliant headed goal against Luton on Saturday.

Wycombe Wanderers' Adebayo Akinfenwa makes cheeky request for FIFA 18

Few, if any, players in League Two get the attention that 'The Beast' Adebayo Akinfenwa obtains - especially where social media is concerned.

The 34-year-old boasts 641,000 followers on Instagram - over 12 times more than his club Wycombe Wanderers' Twitter following - and nearly four times as many Twitter followers as The Chairboys.

And judging by his social media posts, you can completely understand why the Wycombe star - who earned his nickname for his huge build - attracts such a large following.

His career has taken him from Lithuanian side FK Atlantas to fourth-tier Wycombe, via the likes of Boston United, Leyton Orient, Swansea City, Millwall and Gillingham - to name a few - along the way.

But despite being in the twilight years of his career, Akinfenwa is still proving a success in the Football League and frightening the life out of opposition defences.

It was the former Millwall striker's brilliant 82nd-minute header at home to Luton Town on Saturday that rescued a point for The Chairboys late on, after the visitors had taken a 56th-minute lead.

Late Akinfenwa heroics

And, in typical Akinfenwa fashion, he used his late heroics for Wycombe on Saturday in order put together a compilation of his best-headed strikes for The Chairboys so far this campaign.

Wycombe Wanderers v Stourbridge - The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Fittingly, some of the very few lyrics in the music used within the clip were "my beast mode" - which is rather apt for a striker who looks better built for rugby than leading a football club's frontline.

Nonetheless, the 34-year-old deserves great credit for some of the goals he's scored this season, which currently sees him second in the club's scoring charts.

Cheeky request

Along with the clip, Akinfenwa cheekily asked FIFA to upgrade his heading statistics in their next edition of the game, FIFA 18, after being a clear threat with his head this season.

"Yo yo yo @easportsfifa can I pls get a nice little increase to my heading stat in fifa18 thank you," said Akinfenwa. "Also @joe_jacobson left foot is a weapon 2nd most assists in the country. Just saying."

You can see Akinfenwa's Instagram post below.

We've got quite a long wait to find out if FIFA does indeed fulfil the Wycombe striker's request, but if he keeps up his current form in front of goal, it may well happen.

