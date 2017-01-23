Memphis Depay’s miserable spell at Manchester United came to an end when he signed for Lyon on Friday.

The Dutchman completed his £16 million - rising to £21.7m - move to the Ligue 1 outfit after being deemed surplus to requirements by Jose Mourinho.

Thankfully for all parties, Memphis’ exit was harmonious. Mourinho had nothing but pleasantries for the 22-year-old after the deal was announced.

"From my perspective, instead of trying to say why it didn't work, I think it is easier for me - and he deserves me to say - that he was a fantastic professional," Mourinho said, via BBC Sport.

"So if somebody thinks it didn't work because he was not a great professional, it is totally wrong.

"The guy is a fantastic professional, he is a kid that respected everyone, a kid that tried to work hard to get more chances, a kid that was frustrated because he was not having that, but I only have good things to say about him."

If Memphis is able to rediscover his form at Lyon, there’s every chance he’ll return to Old Trafford one day. It is thought United included a buy-back clause in the deal.

Memphis made his Lyon debut

The former PSV Eindhoven winger, brought to Manchester by Louis van Gaal in 2015, made his debut for his new club on Sunday, making an 11-minute cameo appearance in a 3-1 win over Marseille.

He didn’t set the stage alight, but it was certainly nice to see Memphis back on the field.

He even did something rarely seen at Old Trafford. So often called lazy by fans, he showed a willingness to fulfil his defensive duties, making a perfectly-timed tackle to concede a corner.

Video: Memphis' individual highlights

Lyon boss Bruno Genesio was pretty impressed with what he saw.

“He showed that he could integrate into the game philosophy, he told OLTV, via the Manchester Evening News.

“I’ve already seen a technical relationship with the other players and I liked his defensive work.

“He lacks the rhythm of matches but he is physically well. He has so much desire.

“This is an additional asset and variety for our team.”

