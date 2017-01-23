Long time Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has revealed that he has lost his position as CEO and is set to be replaced by Liberty Media's Chase Carey with immediate effect.

The 86 year old has reportedly been offered a position as honorary president.

The changes are set to be announced by F1 on Tuesday. “I was deposed today,” Ecclestone told Auto Motor und Sport, via Motorsport.com. “I am simply gone. It's official. I am no longer the leader of the company. My position has been taken by Chase Carey.

“My new position is one of those American terms. It's something like an honorary president. I have this title now, even though I don't know what it means.”

Asked about his future, he said: “My days in the office will be getting quieter now. Maybe I will attend a Grand Prix sometime in the future.

"I still have many friends in Formula 1, and I still have enough money to afford to attend a race.”

Ecclestone also noted that he no longer expects sit on the FIA World Motor Sport Council saying: "I doubt it. First of all, I have to talk to [FIA President] Jean Todt about this."

Along with the confirmation of Carey as the new CEO, further appointments that are set to be announced on Tuesday include that of former Ferrari and Mercedes team principal Ross Brawn into a newly formed sporting role, and ex ESPN executive Sean Bratches into a commercial role.

The removal of Ecclestone from his post brings to an end over 40 years of his leadership during which the sport has evolved enormously and thrived in the modern media centric world. It will certainly be strange to follow the sport without his charismatic presence at each and every race.

