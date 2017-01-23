Cesc Fabregas has been used to being one of the first names on the teamsheet throughout his glamorous career, until now.

The Spain international made more Premier League appearances from midfield than any other Chelsea player last season, and was a regular feature in his first, and title-winning campaign, under Jose Mourinho.

However, the 29-year-old was again forced to make an appearance from the bench, against relegation-threatened Hull City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The former Arsenal midfielder didn't even feature when the two sides met in the reverse fixture back in October. And it's certainly been no easy ride for Fabregas since Antonio Conte's arrival in the summer.

Chelsea's Italian boss has started Fabregas on just five occasions in the league so far this season, with the Spaniard featuring in 13 of the Blues' 22 league games to date.

Article continues below

And with Conte having switched to a 3-4-3 formation earlier in the season, which has seen the two wide players in the middle of the park operating as wing-backs, it has limited Fabregas' opportunities.

Nemanja Matic and N'Golo Kante have formed a fine partnership in central midfield for Conte's side, leaving Fabregas with limited opportunities to impress - other than coming on from the bench.

Upset by limited opportunities

But although the Spaniard admits he's upset about having a reduced role under the Italian, the former Barcelona star confesses the team's current form is helping to keep him smiling.

"I play football to win and enjoy. When I don’t play I’m sad and I don’t enjoy it but I’m happy the team is doing well," Fabregas told the Blues' official website, as per the London Evening Standard.

"Football is my life, it’s everything to me. Every time I’m on the pitch I try to do my best.

"In this game [against Hull] it went well again so I just need to keep going and show the manager I deserve to play."

The Spaniard is clearly determined to regain a regular starting role for Chelsea, under Conte, and his assist for Gary Cahill's goal would have done him no harm.

Spaniard tipped for Cup action

Fabregas will most likely be in contention for a start against Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday when Chelsea host the Championship side at Stamford Bridge.

And it will again be an opportunity for the Spaniard to impress against lower league opposition, after starting against Peterborough United in the third round of the competition, earlier this month.

Fabregas may see the game as another chance to catch a lucky break and cement his place in Conte's starting line-up. But with the Blues' current XI performing so admirably, it will be a hard task.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms