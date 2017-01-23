Rafael Nadal is through to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open after defeating Gael Monfils in four sets.

The ninth seed, who won the tournament in 2009, beat the Frenchman 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-4.

He will now face Milos Raonic, the highest seed left, on Wednesday after the Canadian overcame Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets.

Nadal is targeting his 15th Grand Slam, and first since the 2014 French Open, after coming through a host of injuries that have derailed his attempts to surpass Roger Federer’s record 17 titles.

"Now I feel a little bit tired,” Nadal said afterwards, via BBC Sport. “But probably tomorrow [Tuesday] a bit better and hopefully after tomorrow perfect.

"Against Milos Raonic I just need to play very, very well. He is the third player in the world, he beat me a couple of weeks ago in Brisbane and is a top player with an amazing serve."

Nadal's brilliant shot

Nadal may wish to hype up the 26-year-old, but he stands every chance of reaching the final four if he can produce some similarly impressive shots to the ones pulled off against Monfils.

One of the best came in the fourth set, with Nadal serving 4-2 down. He was forced out wide by the Frenchman’s backhand but met the ball perfectly, striking a wonderful winner down the sideline.

It really was something else.

Raonic wasn't great

Nadal will be hoping Raonic has another mixed display. Against Bautista Agut, he had 55 unforced errors and nine double faults.

"I was very fortunate to get through," the Wimbledon finalist admitted.

"There were moments where it wasn't looking so good."

With Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic out of the tournament, both players will know this is a great chance of winning the first Grand Slam of the year.

