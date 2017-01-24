How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Haye seems mystified that his opponent thinks he has a shot at victory come march 4.

David Haye reacts after Tony Bellew claims he has no heart

Football News
Former world heavyweight champion David Haye has suggested that his bitter rival Tony Bellew is 'believing his own lies' after the pair squared off on the Sky Sports show 'The Gloves Are Off'.

The duo are set to meet in a much anticipated grudge match on March 4 at heavyweight and the trash talking has started to escalate between them with insults and the like being exchanged daily.

Haye is dismissing his rival's chances completely and thinks the WBC cruiserweight champion is clutching at straws when questioning his heart. 

"He needs something to get confidence from, and won't get confidence from my attributes. So he says that I've got no heart," said Haye, via Sky Sports

The two-weight world champion continued: "He went to back to 2001, back to 2004. This is how far back he went to find these moments where he believes I swallowed it.

"Sometimes you say things so much, you start believing your own lies. The reality of the situation is that he knows how athletic I am, and how hard I hit. So unless he's going to get a chin transplant…

"He was super-jittery, and super-nervous. He looked fat. He looked like he's going to get knocked out, real quick."

BRITAIN-BOX-HAYE

The Bermondsey fighter said earlier in the week that it would be a 'treat' to fight someone of Bellew's stature years of grinding it out against much bigger men and said that the Liverpudlian had talked his way into the bout.

"His biggest strength is that he can somehow talk his way into a fight like this," Haye told Sky Sports News.

"That he can somehow convince people that he has got a chance to beat me. In my eyes, I don't see how people can give him a chance.

"He is so basic, so static..."I hope he is way better than I give him credit for. I'd love for this fight to go three, four five rounds maybe and give some entertainment.

"I have been competing at heavyweight for nearly nine years and I am used to fighting a lot bigger guys.

"This is a real treat for me, I am fighting a guy the same size, and I am going to take it with both hands."

Boxing at Echo Arena

Who will win on March 4? Let us know in the comments section below!

