Balor has been out injured since SummerSlam.

Finn Balor answers fan's question about a Royal Rumble return

For some fans, it seems like almost a lifetime ago that Finn Balor became the first ever Universal Champion at SummerSlam last year.

Balor defeated Seth Rollins to become the inaugural champion, but it came at a huge price as he suffered a devastating shoulder injury which would keep him away from the ring since then.

An unexpected return?

With the Road to WrestleMania set to finally begin this Sunday at the Royal Rumble, fans are speculating about a return in the 30 man main event.

When Balor was first injured, he was expected to be out for a long time and his WrestleMania status was shrouded in mystery.

Since then, expectations have had him set to return before WrestleMania, but not as early as the Royal Rumble.

With the event just around the corner however, one fan put the question to the man himself on Twitter, and Balor's response was perfect.

With a clever play on words hinting at the number of superstars who will be involved in the Rumble match, Balor was able to sneakily avoid answering the question but still leave fans happy.

30-1 are longer odds than you can get on Balor winning the Royal Rumble and advancing to WrestleMania 33, if Sky Bet is to be believed.

The bookmakers currently have Balor at 9/2 to win the Rumble - making him the joint fourth favourite for the match alongside former NXT rival, Samoa Joe.

Even if Balor isn't medically cleared to return at the Royal Rumble, it is a fair assumption that he will plan on being back before the big event in Orlando.

If medically cleared before WrestleMania, it could be interesting to see where the Demon King fits on the match card, or if the WWE decide to save his return for after WrestleMania.

