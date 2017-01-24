In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Manziel is trying to make his way back to the NFL.

Johnny Manziel tweets social media advice to Donald Trump

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel has certainly been one of the strangest NFL stories in recent memory.

Manziel spent two years with the Browns but never escaped the headlines as constant off-field issues resulted in the Browns cutting him last off-season.

A long way back

Manziel didn't find a new team in time for the 2016 season so has watched this season from the sidelines whilst continuing his party loving lifestyle.

SIGN UP NOW

Should any NFL teams take a chance on Johnny Manziel? Have your say by signing up now to become a GMS writer: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However recently, Manziel has expressed a desire to return to the NFL, despite how long a road that may prove to be for the former 22nd overall pick.

Manziel has always been quite active on Social Media, however his most recent moves on Twitter have caught the eye as he has been tweeting none other than the new President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Ben Roethlisberger takes unnecessary shots at Steelers stars after loss to Patriots

Ben Roethlisberger takes unnecessary shots at Steelers stars after loss to Patriots

Johnny Manziel tweets Donald Trump then deletes his Twitter account

Johnny Manziel tweets Donald Trump then deletes his Twitter account

Kevin Owens reveals the brilliant reason why he never liked Goldberg

Kevin Owens reveals the brilliant reason why he never liked Goldberg

Rumour: Vince considering huge change to WWE title outcome at the Rumble

Rumour: Vince considering huge change to WWE title outcome at the Rumble

Watch: Memphis Depay did something rarely seen at Man United on Lyon debut

Watch: Memphis Depay did something rarely seen at Man United on Lyon debut

Stoke City have just completely ruined Paul Pogba on Twitter - and fans love it

Stoke City have just completely ruined Paul Pogba on Twitter - and fans love it

Trump who has taken over the new Twitter handle as President, received some advice from Manziel on how to handle the public in his new role.

"Yo @POTUS even I know to stay away from the notifications section on Twitter." - Manziel's interesting advice to Donald Trump

Manziel would later claim that Trump responds to everything that is said about him when there's other things happening in the world.

The interesting part of Manziel tweeting this advice to Trump, is that shortly following his tweets, he deleted his Twitter account.

Manziel deleting his account was interesting and a decision that only he can explain, Manziel being off of social media could make him even more focused on a possible NFL return.

A desperate need?

Manziel didn't have a successful run in the NFL, but should he get himself back to his best, he could prove to be a valuable free agent to several QB needy teams across the league.

With teams like the Washington Redskins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals possibly on the lookout for new back-up and even starting Quarterbacks this off-season, Manziel could provide an interesting option come the pre-season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Cleveland Browns
NFL Playoffs
NFL Draft
NFL
Johnny Manziel

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again