Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel has certainly been one of the strangest NFL stories in recent memory.

Manziel spent two years with the Browns but never escaped the headlines as constant off-field issues resulted in the Browns cutting him last off-season.

A long way back

Manziel didn't find a new team in time for the 2016 season so has watched this season from the sidelines whilst continuing his party loving lifestyle.

However recently, Manziel has expressed a desire to return to the NFL, despite how long a road that may prove to be for the former 22nd overall pick.

Manziel has always been quite active on Social Media, however his most recent moves on Twitter have caught the eye as he has been tweeting none other than the new President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Trump who has taken over the new Twitter handle as President, received some advice from Manziel on how to handle the public in his new role.

"Yo @POTUS even I know to stay away from the notifications section on Twitter." - Manziel's interesting advice to Donald Trump

Manziel would later claim that Trump responds to everything that is said about him when there's other things happening in the world.

The interesting part of Manziel tweeting this advice to Trump, is that shortly following his tweets, he deleted his Twitter account.

Manziel deleting his account was interesting and a decision that only he can explain, Manziel being off of social media could make him even more focused on a possible NFL return.

A desperate need?

Manziel didn't have a successful run in the NFL, but should he get himself back to his best, he could prove to be a valuable free agent to several QB needy teams across the league.

With teams like the Washington Redskins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals possibly on the lookout for new back-up and even starting Quarterbacks this off-season, Manziel could provide an interesting option come the pre-season.

