This Sunday will see the Royal Rumble take over San Antonio, Texas and with 40,000 people set to witness the start of the Road to WrestleMania, the WWE have done everything imaginable to make the event as big as possible.

With stars like Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and the Undertaker all set to compete in the Royal Rumble match, they have put together arguably the strongest line up in recent years.

A new idea

Away from the Royal Rumble match, several title matches from both RAW and Smackdown have already been announced for the event.

A new one was made on Monday night as RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro were confirmed to be defending their titles on Sunday.

For several weeks now, the RAW champions have been feuding with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows and the two teams will go head to head at the Royal Rumble.

However following the events that transpired on last week's episode of RAW, a special stipulation has been added to their title match at the Royal Rumble.

Given the events which saw Sheamus assault a referee during a title match resulting in Gallows and Anderson winning by disqualification, the decision was announced on RAW that this Sunday's title match, will have two referees.

Gallows and Anderson had every right to feel cheated last week but that is unlikely to happen on Sunday when there are two officials involved in the match.

It is a unique match stipulation but one that should add an extra element of intrigue to the match and ensure a fair result.

Monday's episode of RAW saw a singles match between Cesaro and Gallows - a match which would once again prove the need for two officials on Sunday.

