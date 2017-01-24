The final episode of RAW before this Sunday's Royal Rumble event is in the books and it went a long way to reshaping the entire Royal Rumble match.

While stars like the Big Show and Big Cass officially announced themselves as entrants in the Royal Rumble match, one top star lost his place.

No room for the architect

It all started with Sami Zayn asking how he declares himself as an entrant for the Rumble match, only to be told that he must earn his way.

Given instructions from RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, General Manager Mick Foley made a match between Zayn and Seth Rollins.

A special stipulation was enforced however as Rollins' place in the Rumble was put on the line, meaning a win for Zayn would see Rollins removed from Sunday's match.

The two put on a great match for the right to enter the main event on Sunday, but the conclusion would not only bring fans to their feet, but it would also change the Royal Rumble drastically.

With the music of Triple H sounding just when Rollins had Zayn beaten, the crowd was highly anticipating the face off they have waited months for.

The Game never materialised though and Zayn would take advantage of a distracted Architect and use that advantage to grab the win.

Zayn now advances to the Rumble while Rollins finds himself without any plans for Sunday's event.

The Rollins and Triple H feud now seems to be picking up speed and it will be interesting to see where Rollins fits in on Sunday.

Meanwhile we are all left wondering just when will the Cerebral Assassin next appear on RAW and confront Rollins?

