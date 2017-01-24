How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

A historic confrontation on RAW.

Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and Goldberg come face to face on RAW

Football News
The final Monday Night RAW segment before this Sunday's Royal Rumble event proved to be historic as three of the biggest names in the WWE came face to face.

Sunday's match has been called the most star studded Royal Rumble for several years and three of the favourites to win shared the ring tonight.

A historic scene

Throughout the show, the announcers had been advertising an appearance by Goldberg to end the show.

Goldberg did finally appear in the final segment and it didn't exactly start well for him as he stood in the ring bleeding from the head.

Goldberg headbutted a door on his way to the ring and when he finally began to discuss the Royal, Rumble, he struggled to get his words out.

Fortunately, the WWE's best talker Paul Heyman was on hand to emerge and make the scene run a bit smoother.

Goldberg had been advertised for the show for several weeks and Lesnar's appearance had also been advertised - but not as widely.

The Undertaker's appearance however was completely unexpected as the Phenom arrived in the ring to confront Lesnar and Goldberg.

Goldberg and Undertaker sharing the ring for the first time ever was a historic scene and it could happen once again on Sunday Night.

The only thing lacking from the scene was any form of physical altercation between the three as RAW ended with nothing more than an intense stare down.

Topics:
WWE
Royal Rumble
The Undertaker

