conte courtois.

Chelsea senior players tell Antonio Conte will goalkeeper they want if Thibaut Courtois leaves

Thibaut Courtois, following an uncharacteristically shaky season last term, has re-established his reputation as one of the world’s very best goalkeepers over the past five months.

Belgium’s No. 1 has been outstanding for Chelsea this season, which makes the recent reports regarding his future extremely concerning for everyone associated with the Blues.

It’s been reported that Courtois, whose current contract at Stamford Bridge expires in 2018, is keen to move back to Spain to be with his partner and child who are based in Madrid.

The 24-year-old spent three successful seasons in the Spanish capital with Atletico, winning the Europa League, the Copa del Rey and La Liga during his time at the Vicente Calderon.

To make matters worse for Chelsea, it has been reported that Real Madrid are determined to sign Courtois at the end of the season.

Madrid move on from De Gea and now want Courtois

Los Blancos were, of course, involved in a similar situation with Manchester United’s David de Gea two years ago.

Stoke City v Manchester United - Premier League

Madrid struck a deal with United to sign De Gea, who wanted to return to Spain, but the deal collapsed after a crucial deadline was missed at the eleventh hour.

De Gea ended up signing a new long-term deal with the Red Devils and so Madrid, now under the management of Zinedine Zidane, have turned their attention to Courtois instead.

Chelsea v Stoke City - Premier League

Chelsea players 'suggest potential replacement' to Conte

Losing the Belgian would obviously be a huge blow for Chelsea, but the Premier League club’s senior players have made an interesting suggestion to Antonio Conte just in case the worst happens.

According to The Sun, Conte has been advised to snap up Joe Hart from Manchester City in the event that Courtois departs the Bridge for the Bernabeu.

FC Torino v AC Milan - Serie A

Hart, who was unceremoniously dumped by Pep Guardiola in favour of the error-prone Claudio Bravo in the summer, has been plying his trade with Torino since August after joining the Serie A outfit on loan.

Move to Chelsea would surely appeal to Hart

Despite Bravo’s failure to convince, Guardiola isn’t expected to bring Hart back into the fold next season. The Catalan coach isn’t convinced by the England international’s ability with his feet.

But the 29-year-old, who won the Premier League with City in 2012 and 2014, might be more of Conte’s cup of tea.

FC Torino v AC ChievoVerona - Serie A

Would Hart be keen on a move to Chelsea? That’s currently unclear, although the opportunity to become the first-choice keeper at one of the country’s biggest clubs will surely appeal to him.

