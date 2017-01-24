This season, the NBA decided to alter its All-Star voting system by splitting it between fans, players and the media. In previous years, the platform belonged solely to the fans, but it appears that the league made the right decision to involve other important constituents of the game.

The fans accounted for 50 percent of the votes, with the players and media taking 25 percent each. Aside from the surprise that Russell Westbrook wasn't voted in as a starter, the new system worked well.

However, of all the voters involved, it seemed like a number of players decided not to take it seriously. As players were allowed to vote for themselves, many took this opportunity, as evidenced by a number of role players who received just a single vote.

Of the 324 players who voted, 128 didn't vote for LeBron James and 154 didn't vote for Kevin Durant, the two best frontcourt players in their respective conferences.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr expressed disappointment at how the players treated the new voting system.

"I am very disappointed in the players," said Kerr. "I mean, they've asked for a vote, and a lot of them just made a mockery of it.

"I saw the list. I saw all the guys who got votes, and I don't know. Are you allowed to vote for yourself? So I don't know, are guys voting for themselves? I mean, there were 50 guys on there who had no business getting votes.

"So although a lot of people wrote in their buddies for the presidential vote as well, so maybe that's just their own way of making a statement. But I just -- I think if you're going to give the players [the vote], I think they should take it seriously. That's my own thought."

The All-Star reserves will be named on Thursday and there will definitely be more talking points when we discover which players will not make it to New Orleans.