Watch: Senegal goalkeeper accused of time wasting after woeful ‘attempted’ goal-kick

The Africa Cup of Nations is in full swing but for Senegal goalkeeper Khadim N’Diaye, perhaps not.

For an international tournament, it doesn't exactly gather much interest - although it does provide entertainment it seems.

The tournament, this year being hosted in Gabon, was seeing tickets being sold for as little as 70p and Senegal's N'Diaye appeared to prove why they were so cheap.

Luckily for the 32-year-old goalkeeper, his blushes were spared by the fact that a second-string Senegal side managed to finish top of Group B unbeaten, following a 2-2 draw with Algeria.

However, N'Diaye produced a moment of pure comedic brilliance with arguably the most awful attempted goal kick of all time. And with this level of quality, it's perhaps understandable why attendances have been woeful.

But while it seemed like a moment of humiliation for the Senegalese, some have accused him of time wasting as his side looked to see out the draw in order to maintain their unbeaten run.

Senegal's draw surprisingly saw Riyad Mahrez and co. sent home early from the competition, with Algeria failing to register a single win. But it seems the presence of the Leicester man may have given the Lions of Teranga 'keeper some unwanted nerves. See the video below.

It would seem logical to predict that his kicking ability is somewhat better than his running ability. But with such an embarrassing blunder, it would be wrong to rule anything out.

The Desert Warriors stumble

Algeria lead twice in the match, through Leicester striker Islam Slimani, but on neither occasion could they stop Senegal from replying, and a draw wasn't enough to seem them progress from the group stages.

That will see Claudio Ranieri regain the services of both Mahrez and Slimani during an important period for the Foxes, as they battle to ensure they keep clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

And the fate was the same for Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who saw his host nation crash out at the group stages, also, after Gabon could only earn a goalless draw against Cameroon.

Aubameyang explains Gabon exit

The BVB star claimed he and his teammates had insufficient time together, in order to prepare for the tournament, which will see the 27-year-old return to the Westfalenstadion earlier than expected.

Aubameyang said, as per BBC Sport: "It is really annoying because we had chances. Sadly there are days when it doesn't go in, like my first chance from two metres out.

"We are all really disappointed. We didn't really have the time to prepare (for the tournament)."

And the Dortmund forward admits he could have done more to help the Panthers avoid a disappointing early exit from the tournament, adding: "I'm not entirely satisfied with my performances, I think I could have brought a little more. Sure I scored two goals but I wasn't at 100%."

