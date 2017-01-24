One win in their last six games in all competitions is a worrying return for Liverpool, especially so when it came against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup last week.

The Reds' form has suffered a sizeable dip in recent weeks and, as a result, they've failed to win in the Premier League since December 31.

And that's put their title hopes - not to mention their top four bid - at risk. Liverpool now sit fourth in the table and 10 points behind leaders Chelsea, with the two Manchester clubs hot on their tails.

Saturday's showing against Swansea City suggested there's an underlying issue at present. Liverpool went 2-0 down in the second half and eventually lost 3-2 after clawing their way back into the game.

Defensive errors are proving most costly. Indeed, each of Swansea's goals were the result of poor marking or individual mistakes.

Speaking after the game, Jurgen Klopp criticised his players for the way they conceded Gylfi Sigurdsson's 74th-minute winner.

"Nearly everything around this goal was wrong," he said, per the Guardian. "It started with a long ball, which should not have been a surprise as they played many of them.

"Our reaction was not good, we strolled back, we had just scored to make it 2-2 and we couldn't switch back into a defensive mode. We were too passive.

"The defending for all three goals was not good enough. It was a big opportunity to take three points and we gave them the opportunity to win the game. They were deserved winners."

So, what was Klopp's course of action after the Swansea defeat?

According to the Telegraph, the German gathered Liverpool's players in the media room and gave a detailed 30-minute presentation showing what they have/haven't done well in recent weeks.

While post-match debreifs are far from uncommon in the Premier League, Klopp felt it necessary to have a more thorough discussion to help iron out Liverpool's defensive deficiencies.

Klopp, who demanded a response from his players after Saturday's defeat, confirmed as much ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup clash with Southampton.

"We really have to do better as a defensive unit," he said. "That was one of the things we discussed in our long meeting after the Swansea game, and I think we are all ready for the rest of the season now.

"The feeling around the club is not quite as positive as it was, and it's our job to bring that positivity back."

