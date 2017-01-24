Ryan Babel blamed Rafa Benitez’s bad coaching at Liverpool for his inability to fulfil his potential in as interview with AS last year.

“I think I was badly coached, neither the coach nor the coaching staff advised me well,” Babel stressed.

“I was 20 years old went I went to the Premier League. When you are 20, you need from other people, you need people to talk to you.

“But when I went over there, nobody helped me. I was alone, and that's difficult for any young player. Not everyone is Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. Even Cristiano Ronaldo's first years at Manchester United were quite difficult.”

Babel arrived at Liverpool from Ajax in 2007, but the less said about his three-and-a-half years at Anfield the better. He scored one Premier League goal at the club before leaving for TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in 2010.

Further unflattering moves to Kasimpasa, Al-Ain and Deportivo La Coruna, via a return to Ajax, have followed.

So it’s hardly the career path Babel would have expected after he was included in the Team of the Tournament at the 2007 European Under-21s Championship.

Back in the Champions League?

Babel, 30, now finds himself playing for Besiktas in Turkey. And things seem to be going quite well for the former Netherlands international.

Besiktas are top of the Turkish Super Lig, so there’s every chance we’ll see Babel in the Champions League next season.

The Black Eagles took another step towards that goal on Monday with a 4-1 win at Alanyaspor.

Babel's delightful goal

Babel, in his second appearance for the club, scored Besiktas’ second goal - and what a goal it was, too.

Racing through on goal, the forward faked a shot - fooling two Alanyaspor defenders as well as the goalkeeper, who forced one of his teammates to fall over - before slotting the ball away.

Check it out below.

You know, Ryan, if you did that more often on Merseyside, we wouldn’t be referring to you as a Liverpool flop.

Twitter reacts

