Football

darren bent.

Darren Bent reacts after scoring a goal with his groin

Footballers - strikers, mainly - will often say that it feels incredible to score a goal, regardless of the manner in which it’s converted. Whether it’s a two-yard tap-in or a 35-yard screamer, the joy of scoring a goal in front of a big crowd apparently can’t be beaten.

Darren Bent would probably say the same thing, although following his bizarre goal for Derby County against Reading on Saturday, you can be sure he’ll add a ‘but…’ from now on.

The 32-year-old must have thought he’d scored every different type of goal during his long career: left-foot and right-foot finishes, headers, long-range strikes, penalties, probably a free-kick and a lucky goal off his backside.

But if that was the case, then he was proved spectacularly wrong at the iPro Stadium over the weekend.

Bent scored the equaliser against the Royals using his, ahem, groin(?) - and, yeah, it looked like it killed.

Watch: Bent scores a goal with his ****

The ball was fired into Bent’s path at an awkward angle by Richard Keogh and the striker, showing his predatory instincts inside the penalty area, did brilliantly to turn the ball into the back of the net.

p1b77pas671voa4e914dpen1lm99.jpg

It took Bent a couple of moments to realise what had just happened - the adrenaline must have been pumping after netting the equaliser - but the pain eventually hit him.

p1b77pc4cf1vfbmn91ibglf311ufb.jpg

While his teammates and the home crowd celebrated his goal, Bent was crouched over in agony.

Twitter reacts in style

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Bent’s unusual finish…

It's just funny

Sorry Darren, it’s just funny when someone gets an unexpected football in the groin.

Bent’s goal helped the Rams secure a 3-2 victory over Reading. Steve McClaren’s side remain seventh in the Championship table, but closed the gap to sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday to two points.

Fulham v Derby County - Sky Bet Championship

