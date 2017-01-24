How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Mason is expected to make a full recovery.

Ryan Mason was laughing with Michael Dawson hours after surgery for fractured skull

Everybody was delighted on Sunday when Hull City released a statement confirming Ryan Mason was in a stable condition following his sickening head collision with Gary Cahill at Stamford Bridge.

Ryan was rushed to London’s St Mary’s Hospital after fracturing his skill in the first half of Hull’s 2-0 defeat to Chelsea. He is currently recovering from emergency surgery.

"We would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere thanks and gratitude for the overwhelming support shown to Ryan during what has been an extremely traumatic 24 hours," read a statement from the midfielder’s family, via the Telegraph.

"The well wishes and support that we've received as a family from such a large number of players, managers, clubs, fans and everyone involved in football - as well as even from people outside of the sport - has helped give Ryan and all of the family great strength during this incredibly difficult time.

"We would also like to send a special thank you to the superb medical teams at Hull City, Chelsea and St Mary's Hospital. The manner in which the situation was handled and dealt with was impeccable and we are incredibly grateful for everything that they have done and continue to do.

"As has been confirmed in the statement released by Hull City, Ryan is in a stable condition and will be continually monitored over the coming days. The club will continue to provide regular updates as and when there is news to report."

Mason was laughing and joking after surgery

The Daily Mail have continued the good news by revealing Mason was sitting up and laughing with teammate Michael Dawson just hours after undergoing surgery.

“I’ve got an awful headache,” he is reported to have joked in a sarcastic tone. That’s hardly a surprise.

Video of the incident

TOPSHOT-FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-HULL

Chelsea v Hull City - Premier League

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-HULL

Hope for a full recovery

Mason was able to answer questions from family and friends, and even remembered playing against Chelsea and the moments leading up to the incident with Cahill.

He will remain in hospital for the next few days. There is a strong hope that he will make a full recovery.

That’s simply great news.

